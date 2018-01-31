The singer-songwriter, who wowed the BGT judges with his original songs in 2012, will sing for his home country in Lisbon this May

Britain’s Got Talent 2012 finalist Ryan O’Shaughnessy has been chosen to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2018.

The Dublin native first appeared on UK TV screens during the 6th series of the talent contest, performing his original song No Name. The track was a massive hit with the judges, who immediately sent the singer-songwriter through to the semi-finals.

Viewers seemed rather pleased with his offerings at the time too, because he finished in first place in his semi-final and had the chance to compete against series winners Ashley and Pudsey in the final showdown.

O’Shaughnessy finished in fifth place in the Britain’s Got Talent final, but went on to sign a deal with Sony Music and release No Name as his debut single. Since then he’s been busy working in the music industry and established his own recording label in Dublin.

O’Shaughnessy co-wrote his Eurovision entry, Together, which is described as a ballad. “I plan on doing Ireland proud by bringing a song and performance to Eurovision that we haven’t seen since the days of Rock and Roll Kids,” he said, referencing the 1994 Eurovision-winning double act Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 Grand Final takes place on Saturday May 12th. TV schedules for the date have yet to be confirmed but, if they stick to the traditional pattern, chances are you’ll be able to catch the show on BBC1 that night.

There will also be two semi-finals, on May 8th and 10th, to decide who joins the Big Five (Spain, France, Germany, Italy and the UK) and hosts Portugal in the Grand Final.