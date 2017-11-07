Meet the cast of Motherland

Sharon Horgan, the writer who brought us cutting-edge comedies like Pulling, Catastrophe and Divorce is back with a new six-part sitcom: Motherland.

Advertisement

The series follows a group of middle-class mums who are navigating the trials and tribulations of modern parenthood – and the competitiveness that comes with it. They are all, essentially, winging it.

The pilot aired on BBC2 last year, and now the series, co-written with Graham Linehan, Helen Linehan and Holly Walsh, is back, beginning at 10pm on BBC2 this Tuesday 7th November.

Here’s who you need to know…

Anna Maxwell Martin as Julia

Julia is a working mother who is quickly realising that her organisational skills are nowhere near the level of the “Alpha mums”. The series protagonist, she is on the brink of a nervous breakdown most of the time.

Where do I recognise Anna Maxwell Martin from?

Maxwell Martin won a Bafta after playing Esther Summerson in the BBC adaptation of Bleak House in 2005, and won another for her role in Channel 4’s Poppy Shakespeare in 2008. More recently she starred in BBC Christmas drama Death Comes to Pemberley, as well as appearing in ITV’s The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies and BBC2’s Reg. She is set to appear in the forthcoming adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s novel Good Omens.

Diane Morgan as Liz

Liz is in total chaos but she very much embraces it. Her haphazard approach to parenting and her complete disregard for the elite squad of mothers is the source of much amusement in the series.

Where do I recognise Diane Morgan from?

Advertisement

Morgan is best known for her portrayal of her and Charlie Brooker’s comedy creation, Philomena Cunk. You might have also seen her in Rovers, Pat & Cabbage, Him & Her and The Work Experience.