Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
On Demand
First look: Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in Netflix black comedy Maniac

First look: Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in Netflix black comedy Maniac

The Superbad duo have reunited for a brand-new drama centred around a drugs trial gone wrong

Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill

We finally have first-look images of Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in Netflix’s Maniac, the story of two strangers who find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry.

Advertisement

The dark comedy is the work of screenwriter Patrick Somerville and True Detective director Cary Fukunaga. And while plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, we do know that Maniac will also star Sally Field, Justin Theroux, Julia Garner and Jemima Kirke.

Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill2

Of course, Stone and Hill are no strangers in real life: they co-starred in the 2007 comedy movie Superbad.

That movie was Stone’s first feature film and helped her break into Hollywood. Since then she’s won an Academy Award and starred in movies from La La Land to Battle of the Sexes to The Amazing Spider Man – but this will be her first starring role in a TV series since playing Drive’s Violet Trimble over a decade ago.

Maniac

For his part, Hill has mainly stuck with comedy, starring in Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street. He was nominated for an Oscar for his role in black comedy The Wolf of Wall Street.

Advertisement

The series is set to be ten episodes long – but no release date has yet been set. First-look images were released at a Netflix event in Rome, where the streaming giant is revealing its big plans for the future.

Maniac_106_Unit_02601_RC

Tags

All about Maniac

Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf in A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 (Netflix, JG)

A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2: Neil Patrick Harris reveals his favourite Count Olaf costume

Bright, Will Smith, Joel Edgerton (Netflix, BA)

Netflix is officially making a sequel to Bright

RickyGervais-Hammersmith-011.NEF

Laugh out loud The best stand-up comedy on Netflix

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more