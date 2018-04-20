First look: Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in Netflix black comedy Maniac

We finally have first-look images of Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in Netflix’s Maniac, the story of two strangers who find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry.

Advertisement

The dark comedy is the work of screenwriter Patrick Somerville and True Detective director Cary Fukunaga. And while plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, we do know that Maniac will also star Sally Field, Justin Theroux, Julia Garner and Jemima Kirke.

Of course, Stone and Hill are no strangers in real life: they co-starred in the 2007 comedy movie Superbad.

That movie was Stone’s first feature film and helped her break into Hollywood. Since then she’s won an Academy Award and starred in movies from La La Land to Battle of the Sexes to The Amazing Spider Man – but this will be her first starring role in a TV series since playing Drive’s Violet Trimble over a decade ago.

For his part, Hill has mainly stuck with comedy, starring in Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street. He was nominated for an Oscar for his role in black comedy The Wolf of Wall Street.

Advertisement

The series is set to be ten episodes long – but no release date has yet been set. First-look images were released at a Netflix event in Rome, where the streaming giant is revealing its big plans for the future.