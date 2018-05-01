Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: David to speak out about rape after Aidan’s shock suicide

Coronation Street: David to speak out about rape after Aidan’s shock suicide

Shona to confront rapist Josh after David tells all

Aidan Connor’s suicide in next week’s Coronation Street will prove to be the catalyst for David telling Shona about his recent rape ordeal.

Aware that he too has been harbouring suicidal thoughts, David resolves to reveal all about what has happened to him in emotional scenes to be shown next Wednesday.

Viewers will see David have a panic attack and flee from an upcoming court appearance, only to be found later by Shona sitting alone in the urban garden.

Desperate to unburden himself, he then reveals that he was raped by local mechanic Josh. But Shona is eventually forced to take matters into her own hands when David tells her that no one else must know as he couldn’t cope with the shame.

Next Friday’s double bill then finds Shona confronting Josh, telling him that she knows he’s a rapist. Keeping up his facade Josh tells Shona that David’s lying and they enjoyed consensual sex. Bubbling with fury, Shona tells Josh that he’s the liar and she’ll make sure he goes down for rape.

But keen to build a defence, Josh later calls at Alya’s with flowers – his attempt at seduction resulting in her leading him to the bedroom…

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

