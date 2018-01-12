Meet the cast of Grantchester series three

Grantchester brings James Norton and Robson Green back to ITV to fight crime for another series, this time on Sunday nights.

What awaits our daring duo in their latest TV adventure? And who will they be investigating? Find out more about the cast and characters here.

Sidney Chambers (James Norton)

Priest by day, crime-solving cleric by night, Sidney’s a former Scots Guards officer on a mission – and it’s not just religious. Life has never been better for the vicar, who’s enjoying evenings out with old flame Amanda. But she’s got a baby – and an absent husband – now. Can Sidney keep doing the work he cherishes while seeing the woman he loves?

From Happy Valley psycho killer Tommy Lee Royce to War & Peace’s Prince Andrei, we’ve seen a LOT of James on our TV screens of late. He’s currently working on BBC crime drama McMafia, and he’s even popped up in Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror too.

Geordie Keating (Robson Green)

Policeman and family man, Geordie’s an overworked Detective Inspector whose methods of fighting crime are a little rough around the edges. He’s been distant with wife Kathy of late, leaving her wondering if her husband’s eye is wandering. He’s become VERY friendly with police secretary Margaret – is there more to their friendship, though?

Soldier Soldier star Robson, aka the Robson of Robson and Jerome, is probably best known for being one half of another famous duo, ­but he’s popped up in many a TV series over the years. His CV boasts roles in Wire in The Blood, Waterloo Road, Mount Pleasant and Strike Back.

Leonard Finch (Al Weaver)

Finch is a rather timid and naive former teacher who studied theology before joining the church. Series two saw him struggling to come to terms with his sexuality before having his heart broken. Will Leonard stay true to himself? Or will church pressures force him to lie about what it really is that he wants?

If you’re a fan of Sherlock or The Hollow Crown you might have already spotted Al Weaver on your TV screen. He’s been in Secret State, Life in Squares (alongside James Norton), Channel 4 drama Southcliffe, and joined Nicholas Hoult on the cinema screen in 2015’s Kill Your Friends.

Mrs Maguire (Tessa Peake-Jones)

Sidney’s staunchly religious housekeeper treats the priest as though he was her own son – and that’s why she’s rather gruff with his beloved Amanda. Mrs Maguire has her own love life to worry about now too. She’s struck up a nice friendship with local man, Jack. But will she find room for him in her heart? Or is husband Ronnie still the only many she’ll ever love?

You’ll know her face well – it’s Only Fools and Horses’ one and only Raquel. Actress Tessa Peake-Jones isn’t just Del Boy’s lady love though, oh no. She’s also appeared in Casualty, Holby City, The Demon Headmaser, Midsomer Murders, Poirot, Marchlands and Doctor Who, to name but a few.