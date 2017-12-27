Accessibility Links

Mark Hamill leads tributes to Carrie Fisher on Twitter on first anniversary of her death

And hundreds of fans have followed suit

Mark Hammil, Carrie Fisher (Getty,mh)

Mark Hamill has shared a touching tribute to his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher on the first anniversary of her death.

The beloved actress, who played Princess Leia in the original Star Wars films as well as recent sequels The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, passed away on 27th December 2016 at the age of 60, days after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Hamill and Fisher have shared the screen together several times in the Star Wars films since the late 1970s. Check out his tweet below:

Fans and colleagues have joined in, sharing heartfelt posts about the late actress:

The release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been bittersweet for many Star Wars fans, as it features the final performance of Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa.

Appearing at the end of the film, a simple credit reads: “In loving memory of our Princess, Carrie Fisher.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out in UK cinemas NOW.

