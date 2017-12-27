Mark Hamill leads tributes to Carrie Fisher on Twitter on first anniversary of her death

And hundreds of fans have followed suit

Mark Hamill has shared a touching tribute to his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher on the first anniversary of her death.

The beloved actress, who played Princess Leia in the original Star Wars films as well as recent sequels The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, passed away on 27th December 2016 at the age of 60, days after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Hamill and Fisher have shared the screen together several times in the Star Wars films since the late 1970s. Check out his tweet below:

Fans and colleagues have joined in, sharing heartfelt posts about the late actress:

It’s been a year since the beautiful and amazing Carrie Fisher has passed. I miss this sunshine so much every day. #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/y2Qggz704j — kyle ron (@filmhoneys) December 27, 2017

The day to remember #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/UFsl9bI8y9 — Declan Dashin’ Through The Snow 🌨🎄 (@Tweet_Dec) December 27, 2017

Youth and beauty are not accomplishments. They're temporary, happy by products of time and/or DNA

– Carrie Fisher — jessica lanyadoo (@jessicalanyadoo) December 25, 2017

The General? To me, she’s royalty. Can’t believe it’s been a year already.

May the force be with you, Carrie Fisher ✨ pic.twitter.com/umoS8tO0lH — Dean Dobbs (@DeanDobbs) December 27, 2017

It’s been a year since we lost Carrie Fisher. My resolution for 2018 is to put into better practice everything she taught – the wisdom to own yourself, flaws and all, and to give as few fucks as possible pic.twitter.com/1eA6BaRzUY — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) December 27, 2017

it’s been one year since we’ve lost our space mom. you’ll be forever in our hearts carrie fisher. pic.twitter.com/66vrh26cYF — gio misses carrie (@captainfntastic) December 27, 2017

1 year since we lost a princess RIP Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/NNGpKsHYtm — David ⚡️ (@lessergeek) December 27, 2017

The release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been bittersweet for many Star Wars fans, as it features the final performance of Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa.

Appearing at the end of the film, a simple credit reads: “In loving memory of our Princess, Carrie Fisher.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out in UK cinemas NOW.