Good old John Torode and Gregg Wallace return to our screens with some kitchen mayhem in the form of MasterChef – find out everything you need to know about the new series here...

When is it on TV?

The thirteenth series of MasterChef will be airing on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8pm and on Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC1. The first episode is on Wednesday 29th March.

Who's hosting?

Gregg Wallace is back in the kitchen, as is his partner in crime John Torode - despite a certain Boxing Day mishap.

Does Gregg have any great tips for shopping clever and eating well?

