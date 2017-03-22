ITV's News at Ten will return tonight for an extended bulletin following today's apparent terrorist incident in Westminster.

The news was controversially moved from its 10pm slot at the end of February to make way for new entertainment format The Nightly Show but it will be back at its traditional time as Britain tries to make sense of ongoing reports from the capital.

At least one person is said to have died, with several others sustaining "catastrophic" injuries, when a suspect driving a car across Westminster Bridge struck pedestrians.

The driver then crashed into railings in Parliament Square before stabbing a police officer. The assailant was then shot by police.

Scotland Yard say the attack is being treated "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise".

Airing immediately after England's friendly match with Germany on ITV, tonight's News at Ten will be extended to an hour, until 11pm, with The Nightly Show dropped from the schedules.

A 5pm showing of gameshow The Chase will also make way for rolling news coverage.