Well, that was... different. Tonight’s Let’s Sing and Dance brought us two celebrity drag acts, the return of Mel and Sue and quite simply the tallest haircuts to hit TV since Jedward.

From the brilliantly odd to the downright scary, here are all the performances from the first show...

Matt Edmondson slayed as Nicki Minaj

And that looked like, as Frank Skinner put it, a giraffe suffering from radiation poisoning. Still, the Radio 1 DJ's cover of Superbass showed off his superb rap skills – and enhanced derrière.

Helen Lederer & Harriet Thorpe became certified Dancing Queens

Dressed as Eurovision's Scooch, apparently. Yes, the duo strangely performed the Abba cover in air hostess-style uniforms. But fortunately they were able to distract the audience from their outfits with slightly, shall we say, off-key vocals.

Rickie Haywood Williams & Melvin Odoom undertook a spectacular Will Smith medley

And the DJs managed it all wearing gigantic hairpieces. Hairpieces actually bigger than their heads. Hairpieces that couldn’t be shaken off by their floor-spinning dance routine.

Little wonder the pair came out top in the public vote, going on to the next stage of the competition.

Sara Pascoe had troubling seeing as Sia

Taking the lead from Rickie and Melvin, the comedian and author planted a boulder of a wig on her head during her cover of chandelier – one so big her dancers had to lead her around the stage.

Russell Grant was literally on fire during his Diana Ross cover

You probably know the song Chain Reaction. You might have even seen it performed by a Supremes tribute act. But never, ever like this.

The astrologer’s performance was packed with the world’s frilliest dress, out-of-this-world vocals and pyrotechnics that appeared to set Grant alight.

TV gold.

Let’s Sing and Dance returns next Saturday, 6:45pm, BBC1