Having spent much of series one on horseback, actress and Sunday night drama queen Jenna Coleman was delighted to be reunited with her four-legged co-star on the set of Victoria series two.

So delighted, in fact, that she couldn't help but snap a picture with Almonzo, the white horse she was often spotted trotting about on during the first season of the ITV drama.

Reunited #almonzo #Victoria @mammothscreen @theactionhorses A post shared by Jenna Coleman (@jenna_coleman_) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:08am PST

It's the first time we've seen Coleman in costume since filming on series two began last week, and it certainly looks as though she's happy to be back on her throne.

Victoria was quite the hit when it aired in the UK last autumn and fans were delighted when writer Daisy Goodwin exclusively revealed to RadioTimes.com that a second series AND a Christmas Special had been commissioned for 2017.