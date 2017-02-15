Lee Ryan is joining the cast of EastEnders as bad boy 'Woody' Woodward.

Best known as a member of boyband Blue, Ryan will appear on screen this spring for a short stint. "I am so excited to be part of the show," he says, "Woody is a brilliant character and the best role I could have wished to play. It's clear he's been leading a full and colourful life - I can't wait for people see what he's like. Everyone at EastEnders has been so welcoming. I know some of the cast already so I'm sure we're going to have a lot of fun."

Teasing his arrival, Executive Producer Sean O'Connor describes Woody as "a man who has worked hard and played had in bars, clubs and pubs around the world and has finally decided to stop wandering and put down some roots. He's going to ruffle some feathers and obviously break some hearts, so there's a great deal to look forward to.

"Lee is perfect casting for Albert Square and we knew straight away we wanted him for the role."

Fans will have to wait and see what brings the newcomer to Walford – and whether he already has a link to any of the residents...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

