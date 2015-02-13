Emma Watson fears for her life in creepy Regression trailer

The Harry Potter star appears opposite Ethan Hawke in the thriller about a dark satanic cult

Emma Watson swaps spells and school books for satanic cults in new film Regression.

The Harry Potter actress, who is poised to play Disney princess Belle in the upcoming live-action remake, stars in her first thriller as Angela Gray, a young woman who accuses her father of an unspeakable crime.

The 24-year-old appears alongside Ethan Hawke in the creepy 60-second trailer, which gives us a glimpse of the dark secret Angela is hiding.

Regression is set in Minnesota in 1990, and follows Detective Bruce Kenner (Hawke) as he investigates Angela’s case. When Angela’s father reveals he has no recollection of the crime he is accused of, a psychologist is bought in to help him recover his memory, and a “horrifying nationwide mystery” is uncovered.

Regression is in UK cinemas 28th August