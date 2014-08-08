Muppets Most Wanted, Calvary, Divergent – 11 August’s new DVDs reviewed
Kermit is hopping mad at Ricky Gervais, Brendan Gleeson gets a death threat, and Shailene Woodley struggles to fit in
Muppets Most Wanted (U)
3 stars
Ricky Gervais manipulates the muppets
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Read our review for Muppets Most Wanted
Calvary (15)
4 stars
A priest is threatened with meeting his maker
Format: DVD and Blu-ray
Read our review for Calvary
Divergent (12)
3 stars
Kate Winslet kills teen spirit
Format: DVD and Blu-ray
Read our review for Divergent
The Raid 2 (18)
5 stars
A kick-fest in Jakarta
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Read our review for The Raid 2
The Unknown Known (12)
4 stars
What you don’t know about Donald Rumsfeld
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Read our review for The Unknown Known
Chinese Zodiac (15)
3 stars
Jackie Chan goes antiques hunting
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Read our review for Chinese Zodiac