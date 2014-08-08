Accessibility Links

Muppets Most Wanted, Calvary, Divergent – 11 August’s new DVDs reviewed

Kermit is hopping mad at Ricky Gervais, Brendan Gleeson gets a death threat, and Shailene Woodley struggles to fit in

Muppets Most Wanted (U)
3 stars

Ricky Gervais manipulates the muppets

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Read our review for Muppets Most Wanted

Calvary (15)
4 stars

A priest is threatened with meeting his maker

Format: DVD and Blu-ray

Read our review for Calvary

Divergent (12)
3 stars

Kate Winslet kills teen spirit

Format: DVD and Blu-ray

Read our review for Divergent

The Raid 2 (18)
5 stars

A kick-fest in Jakarta

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Read our review for The Raid 2

The Unknown Known (12)
4 stars

What you don’t know about Donald Rumsfeld

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Read our review for The Unknown Known

Chinese Zodiac (15)
3 stars

Jackie Chan goes antiques hunting

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Read our review for Chinese Zodiac

