The actress reportedly passed away by suicide, but the cause of death has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun has died at the age of 27.

Yoo was best known for her roles in the shows Big Forest and Joseon Survival Period.

On Monday 29th August, Yoo’s older brother reportedly shared the tragic news of her passing on her now-private Instagram account.

"On Aug 29, 2022, Joo-eun left this place and went to a comfortable place. If you have time, please greet Joo-eun on her way," he wrote, according to Chosun News.

The post also reportedly shared a note written by Yoo, which her brother uploaded in accordance with her wishes.

Yoo made her acting debut with a supporting role in South Korean channel tvN’s black comedy drama Big Forest in 2018.

The following year, she played a supporting role in the time-travel series Joseon Survival Period.

A funeral will be held for Yoo on Wednesday (31st August) at the funeral hall of Ajou University Hospital in Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do, her brother said on Instagram.