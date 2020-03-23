Accessibility Links

Great news for parents! Amazon is making Peppa Pig, In the Night Garden and more free to watch…

Parents will not require an Amazon Prime Video membership to watch the children's shows

Peppa Pig

Published:

Parents looking for ways to entertain the kids while socially distancing will be glad to know Amazon has made a selection of its children’s shows available for free on Prime Video, including Peppa Pig and In the Night Garden.

You don’t need to have a Prime membership to access the content, only an Amazon account, which is free to create if you don’t have one already.

Once you’ve logged in, you can take your pick from the long list of family favourites here. You can enjoy them on the Prime Video app across a number of devices, including compatible smart, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Apple TV, Virgin V6 boxes, TalkTalk, BT, game consoles and of course on mobile and tablets.

As well as the Pigs’ yellow house on the hill and the Night Garden’s Gazebo, little ones can also revisit Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom. Older kids will find plenty to entertain them too, with Amazon Prime originals like Just Add Magic and Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street also available free of charge.

Amazon joins the likes of Joe Wicks and Nick Cope in offering support for parents now that schools have largely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

