What to watch on TV tonight – from Marcella to Groundhog Day

The shortest month of the year has arrived, and never has Groundhog Day on 2nd February felt more relevant, what with all days merging into one due to lockdown.

But fear not, our TV Guide for February’s first week is packed with entertaining viewing to keep you going during the lockdown, from a brand new episode of Netflix’s Snowpiercer to the launch of Interior Design Masters’ second series with Alan Carr joining the hosting panel.

Not sure where to start? We’ve picked out some of the week’s best titles for you below.

Tuesday 2nd

Marcella – 9pm, ITV

ITV

The gripping crime drama, which sees Anna Friel lead the Marcella cast once again, continues its third series with this latest episode, in which Marcella‘s investigation hits a snag when Rav discovers that she is working undercover. The episode also marks Jack’s release from prison, while Jessie’s death continues to have a major impact on the entire community. Read our Marcella review for everything you need to know.

Interior Design Masters – 8pm, BBC Two

BBC

The interior design competition returns for a second season 18 months after the first, with Alan Carr taking over from Fearne Cotton as host. The series sees judge Michelle Ogundehin run her eyes over the creations of 10 aspiring designers competing to redesign an Oxfordshire show home, and in this first episode she’s joined by a high-profile guest judge: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Groundhog Day – Amazon Prime Video

Sony Pictures Television

Is there a better day to rewatch this classic 90s comedy? Bill Murray’s cynical weatherman is forced to relive the same day (2nd February) over and over, much like us during the pandemic, until he learns to be a better man. Andie MacDowell and Chris Elliott also star. Don’t have Amazon Prime Video? Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Groundhog Day is also airing at 10:20pm on Gold and all day on Sky Cinema Comedy.

Snowpiercer – Netflix

Netflix

The second episode of Snowpiercer series two arrives today, and it sees the first meeting of revolutionary leader Layton (Daveed Diggs) and the founder of the train Mr Wilford – who is played with gusto by Sean Bean. There’s more action as well, as Till investigates an attack on a Tailie and Zarah makes a shocking discovery.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready – Netflix

Netflix

The popular comedian returns with another series of They Ready, which sees her introduce six up and coming stand-ups – each of whom performs a 30-minute set. This time, the performers include Dean Edwards, Kimberly Clark, Tony Woods, Barbara Carlyle, Godfrey and Erin Jackson.

Wednesday 3rd

The Hateful Eight – Amazon Prime Video

SEAC

Quentin Tarantino’s bloodthirsty western follows a bounty hunter (Kurt Russell) and his fugitive (Jennifer Jason Leigh) as they get caught up in the middle of a snowstorm. They seek refuge at a small lodge, which just happens to be inhabited by a group of nefarious characters. The film is leaving Amazon Prime on February 4th, so watch it while you still can.

The Bay – 9pm, ITV

The second series of crime drama The Bay reaches its halfway point tonight, and the third episode sees the team make progress in the investigation. Lisa and Med take a close look into the family and find that the victim had some serious relationships, while a new piece of evidence gives Lisa much to ponder.

Bulletproof: South Africa – 9pm, Sky One

The final episode of the South Africa-set three-parter sees Bishop and Pike close in on the masterminds of the kidnapping plot – but their mission is made all the more difficult when Arjana is taken hostage just before she is about to pass on some crucial information to the investigating duo.

Firefly Lane – Netflix

Netflix

Fans of This is Us and Gilmore Girls are bound to love Firefly Lane – a brand new drama arriving on Netflix this week. Based on Kristin Hannah’s novel of the same name, this 10-part series stars Knocked Up’s Katherine Heigl and Scrubs’ Sarah Chalke as long-time pals Tully and Kate and follows their friendship over the course of 30 years. Make sure to stock up on tissues before streaming – you’ll need them!

Mean Girls – Netflix

That is so fetch! Tina Fey’s beloved teen movie Mean Girls follows Lindsay Lohan’s Cady as she goes up against The Plastics, led by Rachel McAdam’s Regina George. The Mark Waters-directed comedy’s cast also includes Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese and Amy Poehler.

Thursday 4th

ZeroZeroZero – 9pm, Sky One

SEAC

Dane DeHaan and Andrea Riseborough star in this suspenseful thriller which delves into the dangerous world of international cocaine trade. Based on the book by author Roberto Saviano, ZeroZeroZero follows a shipment of the illegal substance as it is smuggled around the globe through a delicate supply chain. When one link breaks, it incites a chaotic and deadly power grab.

Death in Paradise – 9pm, BBC One

BBC

The BBC’s tropical whodunnit continues its latest series, with DI Neville Parker called in to investigate the death of a renowned concert pianist. This is the first of a two-part story for Death in Paradise, which continues at the same time on Friday.

Back – 10pm, Channel 4

Channel 4

In this latest episode of Mitchell and Webb’s acclaimed sitcom, Stephen begins cycling everywhere to assure his mother that he is taking his health seriously, while his sister Cass moves into a student house as she begins her part-time A Level course. You can catch up now on All 4 if you’re behind.

The Eric Andre Show season 5 – All 4

Channel 4

The complete fifth season of Eric Andre’s surreal chat show parody is now available to stream on All 4. The show is coming back from a four-year hiatus but hasn’t lost any of its bite, continuing to be a hilariously absurd slice of chaos with some big name celebrity guests including Lizzo, Judy Greer, Machine Gun Kelly and Lakeith Stanfield.

Kid Cosmic – Netflix

Netflix

Kid Cosmic is the latest original children’s cartoon from Netflix, which tells the story of an imaginative nine-year-old boy who stumbles upon five cosmic rings that give him and his friends incredible abilities. With these new gifts, they fend off foes from outer space looking to harness the power for themselves. Check out the utterly charming trailer here.

Friday 5th February

It’s A Sin – 9pm, Channel 4

Channel 4

In the third chapter of Russell T Davies acclaimed drama about the harrowing AIDS crisis of the 1980s, the terrifying issue strikes at the heart of the friendship group, leaving everyone reeling. Stephen Fry and Neil Patrick Harris guest star. For more about It’s A Sin, discover more about the It’s A Sin true story.

Ramy – 11:05pm, Channel 4

Channel 4

This acclaimed comedy drama has picked up awards at the Golden Globes and the Emmys, but is only now making its debut in the UK. The series follows the eponymous Ramy (played by Ramy Youssef), a first-generation American Muslim-Arab living in politically divided New Jersey.

Death in Paradise – 9pm, BBC One

The conclusion of a two-part story arc revolving around the murder of renowned concert pianist, featuring a long-awaited cameo appearance from original star Ben Miller. What are the circumstances of his return? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

WandaVision – Disney+

The next instalment in the high-concept Marvel Studios streaming series. The WandaVision plot is being kept tightly under wraps, but is likely to pick up where the last episode left off as SWORD scrambles to rescue the town of Westview from Wanda’s grasp. Get all the details about when the episodes are out on Disney+ with our WandaVision release schedule.

Malcolm & Marie – Netflix

Netflix

Zendaya reunites with her Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson for this romantic drama, the first to be entirely written and produced during the COVID-19 pandemic. John David Washington (Tenet) co-stars as a filmmaker whose relationship with his girlfriend is tested as he awaits the reviews for his latest premiere.

Saturday 6th February

Line of Duty series 2 – 9pm, BBC One

BBC

The second series of Line of Duty comes to BBC One for the first time, ahead of the brand new episodes scheduled to arrive later this year. This time, the anti-corruption unit is investigating DI Lindsay Denton (Keeley Hawes) following a police escort gone horribly wrong.

Six Nations Live – 1:15pm, ITV

Getty Images

The Six Nations 2021 kicks off this weekend, beginning with England v Italy (2.15pm), followed by England v Scotland (4.45pm). Held at Twickenham, England are going into international rugby competition having won all 27 of the previous matches but can they keep it up this season?

Instant Family – 9pm, Channel 4

SEAC

The network premiere of this well-received family comedy about a couple who adopt three young children. Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg were praised for their performances in this heartwarming tale.

Strip Down, Rise Up – Netflix

Netflix

Academy Award-nominated director Michèle Ohayon is behind this film which explores how a diverse group of women are healing their trauma and body issues through the art of pole dancing.

Greenland – Amazon Prime Video

Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin star in this action-packed disaster film which follows a family fighting to survive as a devastating comet races towards Earth. Originally scheduled for a cinema release, it is now going straight to streaming due to the disruption caused by COVID-19.

Sunday 7th February

Musicals: the Greatest Show – 7:40pm, BBC One

BBC

With theatres shut across the country, Sheridan Smith is bringing the West End to your living room in this musical extravaganza celebrating some of the UK’s biggest productions. Recorded at the London Palladium, Musicals: The Greatest Show will see the likes of Elaine Paige, Michael Ball, Amanda Holden, Nicole Scherzinger, Josh Groban, Lea Salonga and Andrew Lloyd-Webber perform some of the most iconic numbers of all time, while Idina Menzel reveal the top 10 musical showstoppers, as voted by BBC Radio 2 listeners.

Super Bowl – 11:30pm, BBC One/Two

BBC

American football event of the year, the Super Bowl, kicks off on Sunday night, with defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their own stadium. Hosted by Mark Chapman, the BBC’s coverage will feature analysis from Osi Umenyiora, Strictly’s Jason Bell, Mike Carlson, while this year’s Super Bowl half-time show will be headlined by The Weeknd.

The Great Pottery Throwdown – 8pm, Channel 4

Channel 4

Channel 4’s Bake Off for ceramics – The Great Pottery Throw Down – continues on Sunday, with the nine remaining contestants creating the bust of a musical legend after sculpting a musical instrument. Hosted by Derry Girls’ Siobhan McSweeney, it’s heating up in the kiln as we approach the competition’s half-way point.

Adopt a Highway – NOW TV

RLJE Films

Arriving on NOW TV this Sunday is Adopt a Highway – the 2019 drama starring Ethan Hawke as a middle-aged man finding his way in the world after spending 21 years in prison for possession of marijuana. Directed by Spider Man: Homecoming’s Logan Marshall-Green, this 80-minute picture features a stunning performance from Hawke and a supporting cast including Elaine Hendrix, Betty Gabriel and Chris Sullivan.

American Gods – Amazon Prime Video

Season three of Neil Gaiman adaptation American Gods continues on Sunday, starring Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane as bodyguard Shadow Moon and con artist Mr. Wednesday. With the show’s third outing opening with Shadow Moon hiding out in sleepy town Lakeside, the current series features a number of new cast members from Iwan Rheon to Danny Trejo.

Monday 8th February

Would I Lie to You – 8:30pm, BBC One

BBC

The comedy panel show continues in the Monday evening slot, with Rob, David and Lee joined by another four guests. This week, the four famous faces trying to hoodwink their opponents are comedian Sara Pascoe, presenter Dan Walker, Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan and fitness instructor Mr Motivator.

The Mallorca Files – 2:15pm, BBC One

The daytime drama sensation The Mallorca Files continues with another episode – today, Max and Miranda go on a Wild West adventure to the horse-riding world of Rancho del Ray. There, they investigate a credit card scam, but are soon embroiled in a murder mystery.

Long Lost Family – 9pm, ITV

The latest episode of the show which sees ordinary people reunited with their loved ones with help from presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell. This instalment follows Claire Martin, who was abandoned in Hong Kong as a baby more than 50 years ago and returns there to find more information.

Soulmates – Amazon Prime Video

This futuristic American anthology series originally aired across the Atlantic last year, and has now made its way to Amazon Prime Video. The show is set around 15 years in the future, where a test has been developed that lets a person know who their soulmate is – with 100 per cent accuracy. You can sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial.

Birds of Prey – Now TV, Sky Cinema

If you’re missing superhero movies this year, Margot Robbie’s solo Harley Quin movie is a fast-paced, colourful romp – and technically a supervillain film. Following a messy breakup with the Joker, Harley teams up with a group of ragtag female superheroes to take down Ewan McGregor’s crime lord.

