"Whilst it's disappointing to not have 'Reado' available, it's a great opportunity to further grow the leadership of the team and, in this case, Sam Whitelock gets the opportunity to captain the side," says coach Steve Hansen.

Warren Gatland has made three changes to the side that lost to Australia last weekend, drafting in Hallam Amos for the injured Liam Williams, Scott Williams at outside centre and Rhys Webb at scrum half.

What time is Wales v New Zealand live on TV?

More like this

Advertisement

Kick-off is 5.15pm GMT, with live coverage on BBC1 from 4.45pm.