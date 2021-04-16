How to watch World Snooker Championship 2021: TV channel and live stream

The World Snooker Championship returns in 2021 with the world’s finest players convening for another action-packed fortnight of drama.

Defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, world No.1 Judd Trump and a host of other huge names will feature in the tournament as the nation begins to thaw from the COVID pandemic.

Fans will be desperate to see their favourite players in action across the tournament with tickets being sold to attend the event in-person as well as extensive TV coverage across multiple channels.

We’ll bring you all the latest recaps throughout the tournament, as well the full schedule for matches still to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the tournament, including times and the World Snooker Championship 2021 schedule.

When is the World Snooker Championship 2021?

The World Snooker Championship 2021 starts on Saturday 17th April 2021, a return to its usual April slot after moving to August last year due to restrictions.

The two-week run culminates in the final on Monday 3rd May 2021.

How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2021 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Snooker Championship will be readily available across Eurosport and BBC platforms.

Many Sky Sports customers will already have Eurosport included in their package.

Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.

You can subscribe to Eurosport Player independently or add it to your Amazon Prime subscription. You can even sign up for free trials for both Eurosport and Amazon Prime so you can enjoy their coverage for a week without paying.

Most of the action will also be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, though occasional matches will be shown on BBC One.

Keep an eye on our schedule below which will be updated throughout the tournament when specific details are released.

The full TV schedule is as follows:

Saturday 17th April

BBC One: 1:15pm-4pm

BBC Two: 10am-12pm, 4pm-5:30pm

BBC Four: 7pm-9pm

Eurosport 1: from 10am, 2:30pm and 6:45pm

Sunday 18th April

BBC Two: 11:30am-1pm, 2pm-6pm

BBC Four: 7pm-9pm

Eurosport 1: from 10am, 2:30pm and 6:45pm

Monday 19th April

BBC Two: 10am-12:15pm, 1pm-6pm

BBC Four: 7pm-9pm

Eurosport 1: from 10am, 2:30pm and 6:45pm

Tuesday 20th April

BBC Two: 10am-12:15pm, 1pm-6pm

BBC Four: 7pm-9pm

Eurosport 1: from 10am, 2:30pm and 6:45pm

Wednesday 21st April

BBC Two: 10am-11:15am, 1pm-6pm

BBC Four: 7pm-9pm

Eurosport 1: from 10am, 2:30pm and 6:45pm

Thursday 22nd April

BBC Two: 1pm-6pm

BBC Four: 7pm-9pm

Eurosport 1: from 2:30pm and 6:45pm

To be updated throughout the tournament. More dates to be added.

World Snooker Championship 2021 schedule

You can check out all the matches coming up over the next few days below.

We’ll keep this list updated throughout the tournament once rounds and match-ups are confirmed to keep you in the loop.

Saturday 17th April

First round – best of 19 frames

Morning session (From 10am)

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Joyce

Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould

Afternoon session (From 2:30pm)

Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones

Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo

Evening session (From 7pm)

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Joyce

David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin

World Snooker Championship 2021 prize money

There’s a hefty prize money pot on offer for the World Snooker Championship. Here’s the full round-up, including bonuses for hitting the highest break:

Winner: £500,000

£500,000 Runner-up: £200,000

£200,000 Semi-finals: £100,000

£100,000 Quarter-finals: £50,000

£50,000 Last 16: £30,000

£30,000 Last 32: £20,000

£20,000 Highest televised break: £15,000

£15,000 Maximum break: £40,000

Who won the World Snooker Championship in 2020?

The World Snooker Championship in 2020 was finally won by Ronnie O’Sullivan, several months after the tournament should have been held.

He defeated Kyren Wilson 18-8 during a rampant performance in the final to claim his sixth world title.

The match of the tournament, and one of the greatest in recent memory, came during the semi-finals as Wilson battled against Anthony McGill.

Wilson eventually triumphed 17-16 after a stunning 62-minute deciding frame that had the nation on the edge of its seat.

O’Sullivan ultimately polished off Wilson in the final showdown and will be determined to record another big win at the Crucible this year.

Are fans allowed at World Snooker Championship 2021?

Yes. Fans will be steadily reintroduced for the World Snooker Championships, gradually swelling throughout the tournament. The opening rounds will contain 33 per cent capacity audiences inside the arena, before 50 per cent are allowed in for the second round onwards.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals are expected to go ahead with 75 per cent capacity crowds before the final, the showpiece event of world snooker, is expected to be green lit for 100 per cent capacity. Every seat in the house will be occupied.

Fans will be required to wear masks, but not adhere to strict social distancing rules as part of the government-backed pilot scheme being rolled out at the Championship.

