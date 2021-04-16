World Snooker Championship 2021 schedule – Order of Play Saturday 17th April
World Championship Snooker 2021 starts this weekend with all the finest players gathering to kick-start proceedings at the Crucible.
Defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will open the tournament with a duel against Mark Joyce in the first round.
The Rocket will hope to go all the way once again in 2021 after recording his sixth world title last year.
World No.3 Neil Robertson is also in action on the opening day if the World Championship Snooker 2021 against Liang Wenbo with the Australian hoping for a big performance over the coming weeks.
Nothing is ever certain in snooker, or sport in general, with anybody capable of beating anybody on their day, so expect fireworks from the off.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full World Snooker Championship 2021 schedule.
World Snooker Championship 2021 schedule – Saturday’s Order of Play
All UK time.
Saturday 17th April
First round – best of 19 frames
Morning session (From 10am)
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Joyce
Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould
Afternoon session (From 2:30pm)
Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones
Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo
Evening session (From 7pm)
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Joyce
David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin
Sunday 18th April
First round – best of 19 frames
Morning session (From 10am)
Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden
Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould
Afternoon session (From 2:30pm)
John Higgins v Tian Pengfei
David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin
Evening session (From 7pm)
Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones
Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo
Monday 19th April
First round – best of 19 frames
Morning session (From 10am)
Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson
Afternoon session (From 2:30pm)
John Higgins v Tian Pengfei
Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter
Evening session (From 7pm)
Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden
Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson
Tuesday 20th April
First round – best of 19 frames
Morning session (From 10am)
Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian
Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter
Afternoon session (From 2:30pm)
Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
Judd Trump v Liam Highfield
Evening session (From 7pm)
Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian
Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt
Wednesday 21st April
First round – best of 19 frames
Morning session (From 10am)
Mark Williams v Sam Craigie
Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis
Afternoon session (From 2:30pm)
Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin
Judd Trump v Liam Highfield
Evening session (From 7pm)
Mark Williams v Sam Craigie
Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt
Thursday 22nd April
First round unless stated – best of 19 frames
Morning session (From 10am)
Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis
Evening session (From 7pm)
Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin
To be updated throughout the tournament.
