Colin Jackson's Pick of the Day

Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 9 – live on BBC.

"Oh my goodness, there's a lot going on in here, but I think on the British front we've got Laura Muir in the Women's 1500m and we're looking at Sifan Hassan to be her main threat.

"Muir is where all our eyes will be focused on. She's running well and this is an opportunity, a big opportunity.

"The British Men's 4x100m Relay team were just superb in 2017, but defending their title will be tough.

"It's never going to be easy but we do have the talent capable of winning this title again.

"It really depends on how slick the baton changes are. There's lots of teams who have the leg speed, watch China, they have the ability of matching Britain when it comes to pure leg speed, then there's Jamaica, United States, so there's lots of teams who are dangerous.

"But can our boys do it? Yeah, why not? We don;t need to doubt them, they've done it time and time again.

"And same with the Women's 4x100m Relay, they've all got potential of medals here."