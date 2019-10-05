World Athletics Championships 2019 Day 9 timetable: Events and TV schedule on Saturday 5th October
RadioTimes.com brings you the timetable for Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships – including a pick of the day from BBC expert Colin Jackson
The penultimate day of the World Athletics Championships has arrived, and it may just be the biggest of the entire competition.
The Relay finals will wow the crowds, British ace Laura Muir will go for gold, and a string of field finals will provide entertainment all evening.
Oh, and if that isn't enough, there's a whole Men's Marathon to navigate at night in front of the stunning Doha skyline.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full timetable for Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships – plus Colin Jackson's tips on who to look out for.
Colin Jackson's Pick of the Day
Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 9 – live on BBC.
"Oh my goodness, there's a lot going on in here, but I think on the British front we've got Laura Muir in the Women's 1500m and we're looking at Sifan Hassan to be her main threat.
"Muir is where all our eyes will be focused on. She's running well and this is an opportunity, a big opportunity.
"The British Men's 4x100m Relay team were just superb in 2017, but defending their title will be tough.
"It's never going to be easy but we do have the talent capable of winning this title again.
"It really depends on how slick the baton changes are. There's lots of teams who have the leg speed, watch China, they have the ability of matching Britain when it comes to pure leg speed, then there's Jamaica, United States, so there's lots of teams who are dangerous.
"But can our boys do it? Yeah, why not? We don;t need to doubt them, they've done it time and time again.
"And same with the Women's 4x100m Relay, they've all got potential of medals here."
World Athletics Championships 2019 timetable – Day 9
All UK time
2:30pm – Javelin Throw (Men – Qualification Group A)
BBC1 (from 2:45pm)
3:15pm – 100m Hurdles (Women – Heats)
3:50pm – Long Jump (Women – Qualification)
4:00pm – Javelin Throw (Men – Qualification Group B)
BBC Red Button (from 4:30pm)
BBC1 (from 5:45pm)
5:55pm – 4x400m Relay (Women – Heats)
6:05pm – Shot Put (Men – Final)
6:25pm – 4x400m Relay (Men – Heats)
6:35pm – Triple Jump (Women – Final)
6:55pm – 1500m (Women – Final)
BBC2 (from 7:15pm)
7:25pm – 5000m (Women – Final)
8:05pm – 4x100m (Women – Final)
8:15pm – 4x100m (Men – Final)
BBC Red Button (from 10:00pm)
9:59pm – Marathon (Men)