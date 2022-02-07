Ahead of the games, the broadcaster has announced hosting duties will go to an all-star team of disabled presenters.

The Paralympic Winter Olympics will be taking place next month, covered by Channel 4.

The move marks the first time a broadcaster has featured an entire disabled presenting and punditry team for a global sporting event. Among them are award-winning presenter Ade Adepitan, former rugby player Ed Jackson and Paralympic triathlete Lauren Steadman.

Channel 4 boss Ian Katz said: “Channel 4 is incredibly proud to announce a stellar presenting team and – in a first for any broadcaster around the world – an entire presenting team who are disabled. This is testament to the brilliant disabled presenting talent we have in the UK and underlines our commitment to providing opportunities and for people with disabilities and making our output truly representative of the entire population.

“We are looking forward to once again bringing a global audience to the Paralympic Games and are proud of what we have achieved since London 2012, shifting perceptions of disabled people and bringing world-class sporting drama to our viewers through our significant investment in coverage and award-winning marketing campaigns."

Who are the Winter Paralympics presenters on Channel 4?

Ade Adepitan

The former pro Wheelchair Basketball player turned TV host will be taking on the daily highlights show, Paralympics Today. Last year, the Children in Need co-host won the Broadcast Sport award for his Tokyo 2020 highlights show Today in Tokyo.

Ed Jackson

Former professional rugby player, adventurer, author and podcaster (It's Good to Walk), Jackson provided Channel 4's Six Nations commentary and will be co-hosting Paralympics Breakfast for the broadcaster.

Lauren Steadman

Steadman will co-host Paralympics Breakfast alongside Jackson. The Paralympic athlete won a silver medal in Rio's paratriathlon before nabbing gold in Tokyo 2020. She also competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

Billy Monger

Monger joins Channel 4's reporting and punditry team. The British racing driver took part in British F4 in 2016 and 2017.

Ellie Robinson

Also part of the reporting and punditry team, Robinson is a swimming champion and was named the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2016.

Arthur Williams

Robinson and Monger are joined by Flying Across Britain presenter Williams, who has previously reported on Channel 4's Sochi Winter Games and Paralympics coverage.

Sean Rose

Three-time world champion water skier and former serving RAF member Rose completes the reporting and punditry team.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will take place from 4th-13th March and will be shown on Channel 4 and More 4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our Sport hub or visit our TV Guide.