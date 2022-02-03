The 2022 Games in Beijing mean that, for the second time in seven months, Olympic fans in the UK have had to make a tense call between preserving their body clock and keeping track of live events.

The Winter Olympics is always a terrific part of the sporting calendar, but the global nature of the Games doesn't always make it the easiest to follow.

If you're not in a position to pull an all-nighter for the hottest downhill ski runs and suspenseful curling ends, fear not.

There are plenty of ways you can soak up Winter Olympics 2022 highlights across the course of the Games, with regular shows and on-demand replays.

BBC and discovery+ are showing all of the action this year, so check out all the latest on how to watch highlights across their various platforms.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Winter Olympics highlights throughout the course of the Games.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Winter Olympics highlights on BBC

The BBC boasts a wide range of highlights every evening in UK time. The loose daily schedule is as follows, though times and channels may be subject to change:

3pm – JJ Chalmers presents extended replays on BBC Two

7pm – Clare Balding presents Today at the Games on BBC Two

8pm – Aimee Fuller presents extended highlights on BBC Three

Clare Balding's Today at the Games is the main highlights show to keep an eye on if you want to absorb the maximum amount of major action without trawling through hours of replays.

Winter Olympics highlights on discovery+

discovery+ boasts plenty of highlights throughout the day, every day, on its online platform. Check out its full schedule for more details.

Beijing Today is its daily highlights equivalent to BBC's Today at the Games. This will air each evening in UK time, but the on-demand nature of the streaming site means highlights are always readily accessible.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.