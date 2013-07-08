Wimbledon 2013 men's final: the Twitter reaction
Victoria Beckham, David Cameron, Stephen Fry and more tweet their nerves, jokes and eventual glee during Andy Murray's Wimbledon win
As Andy Murray took to Wimbledon's centre court (and won), in what proved to be one of the most exciting moments in tennis, like EVER, the Twittersphere was in overdrive.
While Andy battled Novak Djokovic through three sets to win (did we mention that he won?), the best of the tweeters were flexing their 140-character creative muscles.
From the celebs to the fans (and a fake Queen) here's the best tweets from during and after the match...
I can't believe it's almost been a whole day since a Brit last won at #wimbledon
— Luke (@instamanwaring) July 8, 2013
And here, from the man himself...
Can't believe what's just happened!!!!!!!
— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 7, 2013