What time is Slovakia v England live on TV?
Watch Sam Allardyce's first match in charge of England live on TV as the World Cup 2018 qualifiers get underway
Sam Allardyce is set to take charge of his first match as England manager as the national side face Slovakia in the World Cup 2018 qualifier.
The Group F match will see England travel to the Stadion Antona Malatinského in Trnava. Captain Wayne Rooney is set to become England's most-capped outfield player, overtaking David Beckham's tally of 115 appearances.
Find out when the match is live on TV right here, and check out where to watch the other World Cup qualifying fixtures involving Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland
Live international football on TV: Slovakia v England
Sunday 4th September 2016
Live on ITV from 4.30pm. Kick-off 5pm.
More like this
What other matches are live on TV this weekend?
Czech Republic v Northern Ireland, Sunday 4 September 2016
Live on Sky Sports 2 from 7.30pm (kick-off 7.45pm)
Malta v Scotland, Sunday 4 September 2016
Live on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 5 from 7.30pm (kick-off 7.45pm)
Wales v Moldova, Monday 5 September 2016
Live on Sky Sports 1 from 7pm (kick-off 7.45pm)
Serbia v Republic of Ireland, Monday 5 September 2016
Live on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports Mix from 7.30pm (kick-off 7.45pm)