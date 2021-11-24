How to watch UK Snooker Championship 2021: TV channel and live stream

The UK Snooker Championship has enjoyed an explosive start with shock results, big performances and a particularly angry exit in the first round.

Advertisement

Experienced pro Shaun Murphy was defeated by amateur player, 19-year-old Si Jiahui. The former UK champion fell behind 5-1, clawed it back to 5-5, then was defeated by the Chinese youngster in the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

Murphy blasted the inclusion of amateur players in the tournament, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: “I feel extremely hard done by that I have lost to someone who shouldn’t even be in the building.

“I don’t know why we as a sport allow amateurs to compete in professional tournaments. This is our livelihood. This is our living. We are self-employed individuals and not contracted sportsmen.

“I am not picking on him as a young man, he deserved his victory. Amateurs should not be allowed in professional tournaments, the end.”

Elsewhere, Kyren Wilson and John Higgins made their way into the next round with Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Selby ready to get started.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the tournament, including times and schedule.

How to watch the UK Snooker Championship 2021 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the UK Snooker Championship is readily available across Eurosport platforms, with some BBC coverage coming soon.

Many Sky Sports customers will already have Eurosport included in their package.

Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.

You can subscribe to Eurosport Player independently or add it to your Amazon Prime subscription. You can even sign up for free trials for both Eurosport and Amazon Prime so you can enjoy their coverage for a week without paying.

From the second round onwards (November 27th), matches will also be shown live across BBC platforms including BBC Two, iPlayer and the Red Button.

UK Snooker Championship 2021 schedule

First round: Tuesday 23rd – Friday 26th Nov

Second round: Saturday 27th – Sunday 28th Nov

Third round: Monday 29th – Tuesday 30th Nov

Last 16: Wednesday 1st – Thursday 2nd Dec

Quarter-finals: Friday 3rd Dec

Semi-finals: Saturday 4th Dec

Final: Sunday 5th Dec

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the UK Snooker Championship 2021?

The UK Snooker Championship 2021 started on Tuesday 23rd November 2021.

The competition will run for nearly two weeks, culminating in the final on Sunday 5th December 2021.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

UK Snooker Championship 2021 prize money

There’s a hefty prize money pot on offer for the UK Snooker Championship. Here’s the full low-down, including bonuses for hitting the highest break:

Winner: £200,000

£200,000 Runner-up: £80,000

£80,000 Semi-finals: £40,000

£40,000 Quarter-finals: £24,500

£24,500 Last 16: £17,000

£17,000 Last 32: £12,000

£12,000 Last 64: £6,500

£6,500 Highest break: £15,000

£15,000 TOTAL: £1,009,000

Who won the UK Snooker Championship in 2020?

Neil Robertson triumphed in 2020 after defeating World No.1 Judd Trump in a tense, show-stopping final.

The Australian took the deciding frame to win 10-9 against his esteemed opponent after Trump spurned a glorious chance to claim the title.

In the final frame, Trump failed to complete an easy pink, with just the pink and black left to win the title. His miss opened the door for Robertson to snatch the victory.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.