UK Snooker Championship 2021 schedule – Order of play (Wednesday 24th November)

The UK Snooker Championship is under way with 128 players being whittled down to 64 over the next few days in the first round.

Advertisement

Mark Williams, Mark Selby and Ding Junhui are all in action during the afternoon session in matches they’re expected to win without a wobble.

The day continues with an evening session dominated by the iconic Ronnie O’Sullivan, who begins his quest to conquer the UK Championship for an unprecedented eighth time.

The Rocket already boasts the record for most UK Championship wins (7), four clear of the next present player at this year’s tournament, John Higgins.

With a day of snooker to look forward to, make sure to keep updated with our full schedule of upcoming session times.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full UK Snooker Championship 2021 schedule.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

UK Snooker Championship 2021 schedule

All UK time.

Round One

Wednesday 24th November

Morning session – from 9:30am on Eurosport / discovery+

Ricky Walden v Craig Steadman

Gary Wilson v Ian Burns

Liam Highfield v Jamie Wilson

Noppon Saengkham v Aaron Hill

Stuart Carrington v Zhao Jianbo

Nigel Bond v Robbie Williams

David Gilbert v Alfie Burden

Xiao Guodong v Zhang Jiankang

Afternoon session – from 2:30pm on Eurosport / discovery+

Anthony Hamilton v Allan Taylor

Mark Williams v Lei Peifan

Matthew Selt v Chang Bingyu

Barry Hawkins v Reanne Evans

Jamie Jones v Cao Yupeng

Alexander Ursenbacher v Ben Hancorn

Ding Junhui v Zhang Anda

Mark Selby v Ross Muir

Evening session – from 7:30pm on Eurosport / discovery+

Matthew Stevens v Hammad Miah

Mark King v Jackson Page

Kurt Maflin v Gerard Greene

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Michael White

Sunny Akani v Steven Hallworth

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stephen Hendry

Elliot Slessor v Fan Zhengyi

Jack Lisowski v Sean Maddocks

Thursday 25th November

Morning session – from 9:30am on Eurosport / discovery+

Tian Pengfei v Simon Lichtenberg

Ben Woollaston v Rory McLeod

Joe Perry v Fraser Patrick

Lyu Haotian v Gao Yang

Martin Gould v Barry Pinches

Joe O’Connor v Fergal O’Brien

Liang Wenbo v Andy Hicks

Zhao Xintong v Yuan SiJun

Afternoon session – from 2:30pm on Eurosport / discovery+

Neil Robertson v John J Astley

Jordan Brown v Duane Jones

Luca Brecel v Xu Si

Yan Bingtao v Ng On Yee

Ali Carter v Jimmy White

Jimmy Robertson v Bai Langning

Graeme Dott v Jamie O’Neill

Martin O’Donnell v Lukas Kleckers

Evening session – from 7:30pm on Eurosport / discovery+

Stuart Bingham v Dean Young

Judd Trump v David Lilley

Mark Allen v Michael Judge

Michael Holt v Zak Surety

Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty

Ryan Day v Peter Lines

Robert Milkins v Louis Heathcote

Hossein Vafaei v Pang Junxu

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.