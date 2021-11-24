UK Snooker Championship 2021 schedule – Order of play (Wednesday 24th November)
The UK Snooker Championship is under way with 128 players being whittled down to 64 over the next few days in the first round.
Mark Williams, Mark Selby and Ding Junhui are all in action during the afternoon session in matches they’re expected to win without a wobble.
The day continues with an evening session dominated by the iconic Ronnie O’Sullivan, who begins his quest to conquer the UK Championship for an unprecedented eighth time.
The Rocket already boasts the record for most UK Championship wins (7), four clear of the next present player at this year’s tournament, John Higgins.
With a day of snooker to look forward to, make sure to keep updated with our full schedule of upcoming session times.
UK Snooker Championship 2021 schedule
All UK time.
Round One
Wednesday 24th November
Morning session – from 9:30am on Eurosport / discovery+
Ricky Walden v Craig Steadman
Gary Wilson v Ian Burns
Liam Highfield v Jamie Wilson
Noppon Saengkham v Aaron Hill
Stuart Carrington v Zhao Jianbo
Nigel Bond v Robbie Williams
David Gilbert v Alfie Burden
Xiao Guodong v Zhang Jiankang
Afternoon session – from 2:30pm on Eurosport / discovery+
Anthony Hamilton v Allan Taylor
Mark Williams v Lei Peifan
Matthew Selt v Chang Bingyu
Barry Hawkins v Reanne Evans
Jamie Jones v Cao Yupeng
Alexander Ursenbacher v Ben Hancorn
Ding Junhui v Zhang Anda
Mark Selby v Ross Muir
Evening session – from 7:30pm on Eurosport / discovery+
Matthew Stevens v Hammad Miah
Mark King v Jackson Page
Kurt Maflin v Gerard Greene
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Michael White
Sunny Akani v Steven Hallworth
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stephen Hendry
Elliot Slessor v Fan Zhengyi
Jack Lisowski v Sean Maddocks
Thursday 25th November
Morning session – from 9:30am on Eurosport / discovery+
Tian Pengfei v Simon Lichtenberg
Ben Woollaston v Rory McLeod
Joe Perry v Fraser Patrick
Lyu Haotian v Gao Yang
Martin Gould v Barry Pinches
Joe O’Connor v Fergal O’Brien
Liang Wenbo v Andy Hicks
Zhao Xintong v Yuan SiJun
Afternoon session – from 2:30pm on Eurosport / discovery+
Neil Robertson v John J Astley
Jordan Brown v Duane Jones
Luca Brecel v Xu Si
Yan Bingtao v Ng On Yee
Ali Carter v Jimmy White
Jimmy Robertson v Bai Langning
Graeme Dott v Jamie O’Neill
Martin O’Donnell v Lukas Kleckers
Evening session – from 7:30pm on Eurosport / discovery+
Stuart Bingham v Dean Young
Judd Trump v David Lilley
Mark Allen v Michael Judge
Michael Holt v Zak Surety
Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty
Ryan Day v Peter Lines
Robert Milkins v Louis Heathcote
Hossein Vafaei v Pang Junxu
