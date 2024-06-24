However, injury issues have threatened to derail the late stages of his career, with fresh doubts cast over his participation this summer.

Murray was forced to withdraw from Queen's Championships 2024 with a back issue after five games against Jordan Thompson.

Will he be fit to play in The Championships this year?

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details about Andy Murray's participation at Wimbledon 2024.

Is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon this year?

At the time of writing, Andy Murray remains uncertain to play at Wimbledon.

After the match, Murray said: "Let's hope it will be OK with some rest and treatment, and I'll still be able to play [at Wimbledon].

"I don't know exactly what the problem is. I hadn't experienced that before."

Murray underwent surgery on a spinal cyst over the weekend, leading to a social media post from tennis governing body, the ATP, stating he would miss The Championships.

The statement said: “After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we’ll miss seeing you there.”

However, the post was removed and a fresh statement from Murray's camp stated: “Following his surgery on Saturday, Andy is continuing to work with his medical team to confirm when he will return to the court. At this stage, no decisions have been made.”

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Andy Murray ranking

Andy Murray is ranked No. 129 in the world.

The former world No. 1 suffered a major drop in rankings following hip surgery in 2019.

He enjoyed a steady climb up to No. 36 by August 2023, and was in contention for seeded places in major tournaments.

However, Murray has drifted once again, dropping out of the top 100 following a poor run of form in recent tournaments.

For more Wimbledon features, check out: Wimbledon FAQs, facts and figures | Who has won Wimbledon the most times? | How does Wimbledon Hawk-Eye work?

How many times has Andy Murray won Wimbledon?

Murray has won Wimbledon twice in his career. He became the first British player to win Wimbledon since Virginia Wade – who won in 1977 – when he lifted the trophy in 2013, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

He followed this with another victory in 2016, defeating Milos Raonic without dropping a set.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.