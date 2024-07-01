When is Andy Murray's next match at Wimbledon 2024? Time and date
Your guide to when Andy Murray plays next at Wimbledon 2024.
Andy Murray will be desperate to walk out at Centre Court for the final time as his glittering career draws towards a swan song.
The British star has won Wimbledon on two occasions and while there are no expectations Murray will advance beyond the early stages in 2024, the nation is willing him on to be fit to make an appearance at least.
Murray faced a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of The Championships after undergoing surgery less than two weeks ago.
He withdrew from Queen's citing back troubles and underwent a procedure immediately after the tournament to give himself the best shot at making Wimbledon.
We'll be tracking Murray's journey at Wimbledon this year, with details of upcoming matches and results of previous ones.
RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Andy Murray's next match at Wimbledon 2024.
What time is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon 2024?
Andy Murray's next match is against Tomas Machac in the first round of Wimbledon.
They will face each other on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 at approximately TBC UK time.
Andy Murray results at Wimbledon 2024
Approximate time. Subject to change.
First round – Tuesday 2nd July
Andy Murray v Tomas Machac
