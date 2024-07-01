Murray faced a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of The Championships after undergoing surgery less than two weeks ago.

He withdrew from Queen's citing back troubles and underwent a procedure immediately after the tournament to give himself the best shot at making Wimbledon.

We'll be tracking Murray's journey at Wimbledon this year, with details of upcoming matches and results of previous ones.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Andy Murray's next match at Wimbledon 2024.

What time is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon 2024?

Andy Murray's next match is against Tomas Machac in the first round of Wimbledon.

They will face each other on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 at approximately TBC UK time.

Andy Murray results at Wimbledon 2024

Approximate time. Subject to change.

First round – Tuesday 2nd July

Andy Murray v Tomas Machac

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.