Murray was expected to prove his fitness at Queen's before arriving fresh and ready for action at SW19.

Clearly, if Murray does win his battle to be declared fit for Wimbledon, he will be up against it, with injury problems mounting up and form taking a turn for the worse in 2024.

Murray is one of the greatest British sporting stars in history and will be sorely missed on the ATP Tour, but will he call time on his glittering career this year?

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details about whether Andy Murray will retire after Wimbledon 2024.

Will Andy Murray retire after Wimbledon this year?

Andy Murray has made no secret of his intention to retire from tennis this summer.

During a press conference at the Indian Wells Masters in March 2024, he told reporters: "I'm planning on finishing in the summer. I don't know what more I'm supposed to say.

"I've been getting asked about it for 18 months or so, and it's obviously something I have thought about, but I hadn't made a decision on.

"Once I have made the decision, I have expressed that, and no one is listening to it. So I don't really understand why I keep getting asked, to be honest."

During an interview with BBC Sport just days before his withdrawal from Queen's, Murray was asked whether he could see himself playing at the US Open or Davis Cup later in the year.

He replied: "I don’t think so. Probably if I was going to finish my career I would rather finish at Wimbledon or an Olympic Games – to me, that would probably be more fitting.

"I've had amazing experiences and memories from Wimbledon, but also being part of British Olympics teams.

"To get a chance to compete at a fifth one is a reason to stay motivated and continue playing.

"Like I said, a lot of it is based on results and physically how I'm feeling as well."

Of course, that last line seems particularly relevant now. Murray had lost four matches in a row prior to Queen's and his latest injury setback.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

For more Wimbledon features, check out: Wimbledon FAQs, facts and figures | Who has won Wimbledon the most times? | How does Wimbledon Hawk-Eye work?

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.