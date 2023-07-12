What's more, we will see a first-time Wimbledon champion, and whoever does lift the shield will aim to use this as a launchpad to even more success.

Fans around the country will settle in for the showpiece match regardless of who makes the cut, with a stellar afternoon of action in store.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Wimbledon 2023 final, including dates and times for the women's showpiece event.

When is the Wimbledon 2023 women's final?

The penultimate singles match at Wimbledon will be the women's final on Saturday 15th July 2023.

The men's final on Sunday will mark the end of the 136th edition of The Championships.

What time is the Wimbledon 2023 women's final?

The Wimbledon women's final will start at 2pm.

That is not accounting for any weather related delays, although the roof on Centre Court means there should be no need to shift the final from its slot.

How to watch the Wimbledon 2023 women's final

The women's final will be shown live on BBC One, with players walking on at 2pm with plenty of build-up beforehand.

Viewers can also tune in via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website or the app.

For those unable to watch the match, BBC Radio 5 Live offers ball-by-ball commentary, while BBC’s highlights show Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights later in the evening.

Who won Wimbledon last year?

Elena Rybakina is the reigning champion at Wimbledon, though her reign will draw to a close after being defeated by Ons Jabeur in a rematch of last year's final during the 2023 quarter-finals.

The Ukranian star was No.17 seed last year and crunched her way through the rounds before coming from behind to topple No.3 seed Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2.

