You'd be forgiven for thinking the men's tournament looks relatively depleted compared to recent years given Rafael Nadal's absence and Roger Federer's retirement but Novak Djokovic remains as lethal as ever while Carlos Alcaraz will be determined to make a name for himself on grass.

The women's tournament could bring about a major change at the top of the order. World No.1 Iga Swiatek knows that if she fails to win the tournament, No.2 Aryna Sabalenka could capitalise and claim top spot, while the chasing pack below could all bunch up.

Fans across the nation and the world will be geared up and ready for the action to begin, and the draw will whet appetites ahead of the green light.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Wimbledon draw 2023 including date, time and how to watch on TV.

When is the Wimbledon draw 2023?

The Wimbledon draw takes place on Friday 30th June 2023, where all players will find out their opening matches and be able to analyse their potential route to the final.

What time is the Wimbledon draw 2023?

The men's and women's singles draw will take place from 10am.

All the top contenders from the ATP and WTA Tours will find out their first opponent and who they are likely to meet along the way should they progress through the tournament.

Once the draw is made, we'll publish the most notable matches featuring seeded and British players, as well as a possible route to the final for several top players and projected matches to come.

How to watch Wimbledon draw 2023

You can tune in to watch the Wimbledon 2023 draw take place live on their official website.

Fans will be able to see the whole draw for each tournament unfold in real time with the expectancy of a few spicy first-round clashes.

