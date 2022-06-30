Wimbledon 2022 British players

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu were both dumped out of The Championships in unceremonious fashion in back-to-back matches on Centre Court this week.

Wimbledon 2022 started with incredibly high hopes for British players but fans have been dealt a handful of body blows in recent days.

Seeded star Dan Evans has also fallen, to an Australian qualifier in the first round, to mark a disappointing start to the week for British players aiming to go long.

Early optimism centred around the fact that all 14 British players had managed to avoid drawing a seeded player in the first round of the singles competitions, theoretically handing them more favourable draws instead.

As of Thursday lunchtime, just six British players remain in the hunt with only one of them booking a place in the third round. We'll keep tracking the progress of the remaining stars so you can support them all the way!

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about British players playing at Wimbledon in 2022.

Which British players are still in Wimbledon 2022?

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order. Times approx. Subject to change.

Cameron Norrie [9]

Status: Plays Steve Johnson in Round 3 on Friday 1st July (TBC)

Harriet Dart

Status: Plays Jessica Pegula in Round 2 on Thursday 30th June (2:30pm)

Heather Watson

Status: Plays Qiang Wang in Round 2 on Thursday 30th June (TBC)

Jack Draper

Status: Plays Alex de Minaur in Round 2 on Thursday 30th June (4:15pm)

Katie Boulter

Status: Plays Karolina Pliskova in Round 2 on Thursday 30th June (1:30pm)

Liam Broady

Status: Plays Diego Schwartzman in Round 2 on Thursday 30th June (1:00pm)

Eliminated British players at Wimbledon 2022

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order.

Alastair Gray

Status: Eliminated by Taylor Fritz in Round 2

Andy Murray

Status: Eliminated by John Isner in Round 2

Dan Evans [28]

Status: Eliminated by Jason Kubler in Round 1

Emma Raducanu [10]

Status: Eliminated by Caroline Garcia in Round 2

Jay Clarke

Status: Eliminated by Chris Harrison in Round 1

Jodie Burrage

Status: Eliminated by Lesia Tsurenko in Round 1

Katie Swan

Status: Eliminated by Marta Kostyuk in Round 1

Lily Miyazaki

Status: Eliminated by Caroline Garcia in Round 1

Paul Jubb

Status: Eliminated by Nick Kyrgios in Round 1

Ryan Peniston

Status: Eliminated by Steve Johnson in Round 2

Sonay Kartal

Status: Eliminated by Lesley Kerkhove in Round 1

