But how can you plan ahead to make sure you have a seat at Wimbledon 2020?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up details for the Wimbledon 2020 ticket ballot.

How to buy Wimbledon 2020 tickets in the ballot

There are two parts to the Wimbledon Public Ballot: registration and application.

More like this

Registration phase: CLOSED.

If you registered in time, you can now apply for tickets.

Application phase: 1st November to 30th November 2019.

For almost 100 years, tennis fans had previously been required to send a stamped envelope to the All England Club to receive a ballot application form.

How to buy Wimbledon 2020 tickets in The Queue

If you fail to land tickets during the ballot stage, you can pick up seats in The Queue.

A limited number of tickets for the day's play are available each morning, but be prepared — you may need to camp overnight in order to secure the sought-after tickets.

Advertisement

Check out this full guide to the Wimbledon queue.