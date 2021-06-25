Remember that incredible summer of 2013, when Andy Murray became the first British player to win the Men’s Singles title at Wimbledon since Fred Perry in 1936? Glory days indeed.

Murray went on to win again in 2016,but the years that followed saw the three-time grand slam champion plagued by injury, undergoing hip surgery and fighting to get back to form.

In 2019, he returned to Wimbledon as part of his comeback but only participated in the doubles draws, playing in the men’s doubles competition with Pierre-Hugues Herbert and the mixed doubles with Serena Williams (much to everyone’s excitement).

Wimbledon 2020 was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but can we expect to see Murray at the All England Club this summer? Read on for all you need to know.

Will Andy Murray play at Wimbledon 2021?

Good news on this one, the answer is yes! Unless he faces any last minute physical issues, Murray will be playing at Wimbledon 2021 this summer.

Despite injury struggles, he will be back on the grass courts of SW19, competing in the Men’s Singles draw for the first time since 2017, marking a personal milestone for Andy and an exciting moment for British tennis fans.

This will be Murray’s first grand slam appearance of the year, despite earlier attempts to return. The 34-year old was forced to withdraw from the 2021 Australian Open after testing positive for coronavirus, and then he chose not to compete at the French Open after injury niggles left him in discomfort.

Murray has already begun his grass court season. He competed at Queens this year, but only managed to reach the round of 16. He may struggle to sparkle at Wimbledon but at least he will be there, and the fans in attendance will no doubt give him a warm welcome back to Centre Court.

Will Andy Murray play at Wimbledon 2022?

Who knows how long Murray will be able to stay injury-free but he’s certainly keen to continue playing at the highest level for as long as he can. Speaking to Sky Sports News, Murray confirmed he is looking forward to Wimbledon this summer, and hopes this will not be his last appearance.

“I’ve had so many injuries and so many setbacks you just don’t really know what’s round the corner,” he says. “I want to approach each tournament and each match that I play like it’s my last one so that I can get the most out of it.

“I don’t want it to be my last Wimbledon; certainly I want to keep playing, I don’t want to stop just now, so, yeah, I want to keep going.”

A world of sport, direct to your inbox

How many times has Andy Murray won Wimbledon?

Murray has won twice. He became the first British player to win Wimbledon since Virginia Wade (who won in 1977) when he lifted the trophy in 2013, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets. He followed this with another victory in 2016, defeating Milos Raonic without dropping a set.

Wimbledon 2021 coverage airs on BBC One and BBC Two from Monday 28th June.