Olympics 2024 tennis order of play: Schedule today (Saturday 27th July)
We've rounded up the full Olympics 2024 tennis order of play for today's matches.
Let the Games begin. The Olympics 2024 are under way and the tennis competition is one of the first events to begin with a firecracker line-up to savour.
Fans on Court Philippe-Chatrier will be treated to a feast of tennis on the opening day with each of the men's and women's top seeds on display.
Iga Swiatek will open the show, before Novak Djokovic carries on the festivities. Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz will play a singles match in the morning before an historic team-up with Rafael Nadal for Spain in the doubles.
The Olympics tennis competition is not the pinnacle of the sport, but it remains a prestigious honour. The 2024 edition is set to be a particularly poignant tournament.
It may be the final time we ever see Rafael Nadal on clay, and it is certainly the last time we see former Olympic champion Sir Andy Murray in a competitive match.
RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to tennis at the Olympic Games in 2024.
Olympics 2024 tennis order of play today – Saturday 27th July
All UK time. Times approximate, subject to change.
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 11am
- [1] Iga SWIATEK (POL) v Irina-Camelia BEGU (ROU)
- [1] Novak DJOKOVIC (SRB) v Matthew EBDEN (AUS)
From 6pm
- Carlos ALCARAZ / Rafael NADAL (ESP) v Maximo GONZALEZ / Andres MOLTENI (ARG)
- Naomi OSAKA (JPN) v Angelique KERBER (GER)
Court Suzanne-LenglenFrom 11am
- [4] Jasmine PAOLINI (ITA) v Ana BOGDAN (ROU)
- [2] Carlos ALCARAZ (ESP) v Hady HABIB (LBN)
- [17] Caroline GARCIA (FRA) v Jaqueline Adina CRISTIAN (ROU)
- [4] Daniil MEDVEDEV (AIN) v Rinky HIJIKATA (AUS)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 11am
- [10] Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT) v Camila OSORIO (COL)
- [14] Beatriz HADDAD MAIA (BRA) v Varvara GRACHEVA (FRA)
- [8] Stefanos TSITSIPAS (GRE) v Zizou BERGS (BEL)
- Stan WAWRINKA (SUI) v Pavel KOTOV (AIN)
Court 14
- Nadia PODOROSKA (ARG) v Diane PARRY (FRA)
- [13] Félix AUGER-ALIASSIME (CAN) v Marcos GIRON (USA)
- [7] Taylor FRITZ (USA) v Alexander BUBLIK (KAZ) (not before 3 p.m.)
- [1] Coco GAUFF / Jessica PEGULA (USA) v Ellen PEREZ / Daria SAVILLE (AUS)
Court 6
- Jack DRAPER (GBR) v (PR) Kei NISHIKORI (JPN)
- Tallon GRIEKSPOOR (NED) v Cameron NORRIE (GBR)
- Daniel EVANS (GBR) v Moez ECHARGUI (TUN)
- [8] Arthur FILS / Ugo HUMBERT (FRA) v Sander GILLE / Joran VLIEGEN (BEL)
Court 7
- [9] Tommy PAUL (USA) v Luciano DARDERI (ITA)
- [8] Danielle COLLINS (USA) v Laura SIEGEMUND (GER)
- [12] Marta KOSTYUK (UKR) v Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)
- Christopher EUBANKS (USA) v Benjamin HASSAN (LBN)
Court 8
- [11] Emma NAVARRO (USA) v Julia GRABHER (AUT)
- Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR) v Laura PIGOSSI (BRA)
- Tomas MACHAC (CZE) v Zhizhen ZHANG (CHN)
- Nicolas JARRY / Alejandro TABILO (CHI) v Luciano DARDERI / Lorenzo MUSETTI (ITA)
Court 9
- [16] Leylah FERNANDEZ (CAN) v Karolina MUCHOVA (CZE)
- Bianca ANDREESCU (CAN) v Clara TAUSON (DEN)
- Sebastian OFNER (AUT) v [ALT] Robin HAASE (NED)
- [5] Gabriela DABROWSKI / Leylah FERNANDEZ (CAN) v Clara BUREL / Varvara GRACHEVA (FRA)
Court 10
- [6] Qinwen ZHENG (CHN) v [ALT] Daria SAVILLE (AUS) [ALT] Sara ERRANI (ITA)
- Mariano NAVONE (ARG) v Nuno BORGES (POR)
- Lyudmyla KICHENOK / Nadiia KICHENOK (UKR) v Xinyu WANG / Saisai ZHENG
Court 11
- Nikola MEKTIC / Mate PAVIC (CRO) v Dominik KOEPFER / Jan-Lennard STRUFF (GER)
- [1] Simone BOLELLI /Andrea VAVASSORI (ITA) v Pablo CARRENO BUSTA / Marcel GRANOLLERS (ESP)
- Anna Karolina SCHMIEDLOVA (SVK) v Katie BOULTER (GBR)
- [3] Sara ERRANI / Jasmine PAOLINI (ITA) v Erin ROUTLIFFE / Lulu SUN (NZL)
Court 12
- Anhelina KALININA (UKR) v Arantxa RUS (NED)
- Fabien REBOUL / Edouard ROGER-VASSELIN (FRA) v N Sriram BALAJI / Rohan BOPANNA (IND)
- Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA / Elena VESNINA (AIN) v Karolina MUCHOVA / Linda NOSKOVA (CZE)
- [6] Beatriz HADDAD MAIA / Luisa STEFANI (BRA) v Yue YUAN / Shuai ZHANG (CHN)
Court 13
- Petra MARTIC (CRO) v Cristina BUCSA (ESP)
- [15] Diana SHNAIDER (AIN) v Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA)
- [2] Barbora KREJCIKOVA / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) v Latisha CHAN / Hao-Ching CHAN (TPE)
- Maria Lourdes CARLE / Nadia PODOROSKA (ARG) v Tamara KORPATSCH / Tatjana MARIA (GER)
Olympics 2024 tennis schedule
Men's
- First round: Saturday 27th – Sunday 28th July
- Second round: Monday 29th July
- Third round: Tuesday 30th July
- Quarter-finals: Wednesday 31st July
- Semi-finals: Thursday 1st August
- Bronze Medal match: Friday 2nd August
- Gold Medal match: Saturday 3rd August
Women's
- First round: Saturday 27th – Sunday 28th July
- Second round: Monday 29th – Tuesday 30th July
- Third round: Wednesday 31st July
- Quarter-finals: Thursday 1st August
- Semi-finals: Friday 2nd August
- Bronze Medal match: Saturday 3rd August
- Gold Medal match: Sunday 4th August
Doubles (Men's)
- First round: Saturday 27th – Sunday 28th July
- Second round: Monday 29th July
- Third round: Tuesday 30th July
- Semi-finals: Wednesday 31st July
- Bronze Medal match: Friday 2nd August
- Gold Medal match: Saturday 3rd August
Doubles (Women's)
- First round: Saturday 27th – Sunday 28th July
- Second round: Monday 29th – Tuesday 30th July
- Third round: Tuesday 30th July
- Quarter-finals: Wednesday 31st July
- Semi-finals: Thursday 1st August
- Bronze Medal match: Sunday 4th August
- Gold Medal match: Sunday 4th August
Doubles (Mixed)
- First round: Monday 29th – Tuesday 30th July
- Quarter-finals: Wednesday 31st July
- Semi-finals: Thursday 1st August
- Bronze Medal match: Friday 2nd August
- Gold Medal match: Friday 2nd August
