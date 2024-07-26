Iga Swiatek will open the show, before Novak Djokovic carries on the festivities. Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz will play a singles match in the morning before an historic team-up with Rafael Nadal for Spain in the doubles.

The Olympics tennis competition is not the pinnacle of the sport, but it remains a prestigious honour. The 2024 edition is set to be a particularly poignant tournament.

It may be the final time we ever see Rafael Nadal on clay, and it is certainly the last time we see former Olympic champion Sir Andy Murray in a competitive match.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to tennis at the Olympic Games in 2024.

Olympics 2024 tennis order of play today – Saturday 27th July

All UK time. Times approximate, subject to change.

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 11am

[1] Iga SWIATEK (POL) v Irina-Camelia BEGU (ROU)

[1] Novak DJOKOVIC (SRB) v Matthew EBDEN (AUS)

From 6pm

Carlos ALCARAZ / Rafael NADAL (ESP) v Maximo GONZALEZ / Andres MOLTENI (ARG)

Naomi OSAKA (JPN) v Angelique KERBER (GER)

Court Suzanne-LenglenFrom 11am

[4] Jasmine PAOLINI (ITA) v Ana BOGDAN (ROU)

[2] Carlos ALCARAZ (ESP) v Hady HABIB (LBN)

[17] Caroline GARCIA (FRA) v Jaqueline Adina CRISTIAN (ROU)

[4] Daniil MEDVEDEV (AIN) v Rinky HIJIKATA (AUS)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 11am

[10] Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT) v Camila OSORIO (COL)

[14] Beatriz HADDAD MAIA (BRA) v Varvara GRACHEVA (FRA)

[8] Stefanos TSITSIPAS (GRE) v Zizou BERGS (BEL)

Stan WAWRINKA (SUI) v Pavel KOTOV (AIN)

Court 14

Nadia PODOROSKA (ARG) v Diane PARRY (FRA)

[13] Félix AUGER-ALIASSIME (CAN) v Marcos GIRON (USA)

[7] Taylor FRITZ (USA) v Alexander BUBLIK (KAZ) (not before 3 p.m.)

[1] Coco GAUFF / Jessica PEGULA (USA) v Ellen PEREZ / Daria SAVILLE (AUS)

Court 6

Jack DRAPER (GBR) v (PR) Kei NISHIKORI (JPN)

Tallon GRIEKSPOOR (NED) v Cameron NORRIE (GBR)

Daniel EVANS (GBR) v Moez ECHARGUI (TUN)

[8] Arthur FILS / Ugo HUMBERT (FRA) v Sander GILLE / Joran VLIEGEN (BEL)

Court 7

[9] Tommy PAUL (USA) v Luciano DARDERI (ITA)

[8] Danielle COLLINS (USA) v Laura SIEGEMUND (GER)

[12] Marta KOSTYUK (UKR) v Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)

Christopher EUBANKS (USA) v Benjamin HASSAN (LBN)

Court 8

[11] Emma NAVARRO (USA) v Julia GRABHER (AUT)

Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR) v Laura PIGOSSI (BRA)

Tomas MACHAC (CZE) v Zhizhen ZHANG (CHN)

Nicolas JARRY / Alejandro TABILO (CHI) v Luciano DARDERI / Lorenzo MUSETTI (ITA)

Court 9

[16] Leylah FERNANDEZ (CAN) v Karolina MUCHOVA (CZE)

Bianca ANDREESCU (CAN) v Clara TAUSON (DEN)

Sebastian OFNER (AUT) v [ALT] Robin HAASE (NED)

[5] Gabriela DABROWSKI / Leylah FERNANDEZ (CAN) v Clara BUREL / Varvara GRACHEVA (FRA)

Court 10

[6] Qinwen ZHENG (CHN) v [ALT] Daria SAVILLE (AUS) [ALT] Sara ERRANI (ITA)

Mariano NAVONE (ARG) v Nuno BORGES (POR)

Lyudmyla KICHENOK / Nadiia KICHENOK (UKR) v Xinyu WANG / Saisai ZHENG

Court 11

Nikola MEKTIC / Mate PAVIC (CRO) v Dominik KOEPFER / Jan-Lennard STRUFF (GER)

[1] Simone BOLELLI /Andrea VAVASSORI (ITA) v Pablo CARRENO BUSTA / Marcel GRANOLLERS (ESP)

Anna Karolina SCHMIEDLOVA (SVK) v Katie BOULTER (GBR)

[3] Sara ERRANI / Jasmine PAOLINI (ITA) v Erin ROUTLIFFE / Lulu SUN (NZL)

Court 12

Anhelina KALININA (UKR) v Arantxa RUS (NED)

Fabien REBOUL / Edouard ROGER-VASSELIN (FRA) v N Sriram BALAJI / Rohan BOPANNA (IND)

Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA / Elena VESNINA (AIN) v Karolina MUCHOVA / Linda NOSKOVA (CZE)

[6] Beatriz HADDAD MAIA / Luisa STEFANI (BRA) v Yue YUAN / Shuai ZHANG (CHN)

Court 13

Petra MARTIC (CRO) v Cristina BUCSA (ESP)

[15] Diana SHNAIDER (AIN) v Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA)

[2] Barbora KREJCIKOVA / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) v Latisha CHAN / Hao-Ching CHAN (TPE)

Maria Lourdes CARLE / Nadia PODOROSKA (ARG) v Tamara KORPATSCH / Tatjana MARIA (GER)

Olympics 2024 tennis schedule

Men's

First round: Saturday 27th – Sunday 28th July

Second round: Monday 29th July

Third round: Tuesday 30th July

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 31st July

Semi-finals: Thursday 1st August

Bronze Medal match: Friday 2nd August

Gold Medal match: Saturday 3rd August

Women's

First round: Saturday 27th – Sunday 28th July

Second round: Monday 29th – Tuesday 30th July

Third round: Wednesday 31st July

Quarter-finals: Thursday 1st August

Semi-finals: Friday 2nd August

Bronze Medal match: Saturday 3rd August

Gold Medal match: Sunday 4th August

Doubles (Men's)

First round: Saturday 27th – Sunday 28th July

Second round: Monday 29th July

Third round: Tuesday 30th July

Semi-finals: Wednesday 31st July

Bronze Medal match: Friday 2nd August

Gold Medal match: Saturday 3rd August

Doubles (Women's)

First round: Saturday 27th – Sunday 28th July

Second round: Monday 29th – Tuesday 30th July

Third round: Tuesday 30th July

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 31st July

Semi-finals: Thursday 1st August

Bronze Medal match: Sunday 4th August

Gold Medal match: Sunday 4th August

Doubles (Mixed)

First round: Monday 29th – Tuesday 30th July

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 31st July

Semi-finals: Thursday 1st August

Bronze Medal match: Friday 2nd August

Gold Medal match: Friday 2nd August

