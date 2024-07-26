Murray reached the final of the French Open in 2016 but fell at the last hurdle, while Nadal is the undisputed King of Clay with 14 titles to his name on these hallowed courts.

Alexander Zverev claimed gold for Germany in the 2020 event, while Belinda Bencic clinched the top honour for Switzerland – who will go all the way in Paris?

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to tennis at the Olympic Games in 2024.

More like this

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

When is tennis at the Olympics 2024?

Tennis at the Olympics begins on Wednesday 24th July and runs until Sunday 4th August.

The medal matches take place between Thursday 2nd and Sunday 4th August.

Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Olympics 2024 tennis on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.