21:35 BST: cyclist Jody Cundy wins third Paralympic gold in the men's C4 1km time trial (plus new paralympic record). Fellow Brit Jon-Allan Butterworth placed fourth.

21:37 BST: Georgina Hermitage breaks the world record to win the T37 100m Paralympics title.

21:44 BST: Sophie Hahn takes T38 win with Kadeena Cox taking bronze.

Elsewhere Jonnie Peacock retained his T44 100m title, Sophie Thornhill with pilot Helen Scott took gold in the velodrome, Libby Clegg won the T11 100m final while Ellie Robinson, 15, won gold in the pool to total seven in just one day.

Overall the team now has 27 medals.