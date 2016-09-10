Team GB wins three gold medals in just nine minutes in Rio
The paralympic team now boasts a total of 12 gold medals
Team GB has a scooped twelve gold medals in Rio so far, with three won in the space of just nine minutes on day two.
Here's how the gold rush played out:
21:35 BST: cyclist Jody Cundy wins third Paralympic gold in the men's C4 1km time trial (plus new paralympic record). Fellow Brit Jon-Allan Butterworth placed fourth.
21:37 BST: Georgina Hermitage breaks the world record to win the T37 100m Paralympics title.
21:44 BST: Sophie Hahn takes T38 win with Kadeena Cox taking bronze.
Elsewhere Jonnie Peacock retained his T44 100m title, Sophie Thornhill with pilot Helen Scott took gold in the velodrome, Libby Clegg won the T11 100m final while Ellie Robinson, 15, won gold in the pool to total seven in just one day.
Overall the team now has 27 medals.