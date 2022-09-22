St Helens topped the regular season table and will face fifth-placed Leeds Rhinos, who defeated Catalans Dragons and No.2 seeds Wigan Warriors to reach the final against the odds.

The Super League Grand Final is here with two of the most successful teams in Super League history ready to slog it out for the title.

No team has ever won 10 Super League titles, but St Helens can add their name to the history books should they make the most of their favourites tag.

The carrot dangling for Leeds Rhinos is that they would draw level on nine titles with this weekend's opponents should they upsets the odds once again.

St Helens have done the double over Leeds already this season with bruising 42-12 victory at home in June backing up a 26-0 white-wash on Leeds' home turf earlier in the campaign.

Both teams' supporters have sold out their allocations for the big game, with a huge crowd expected to file into Old Trafford, the 76,000-capacity home of Manchester United, for the final encounter.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Super League Grand Final in 2022.

When is the Super League Grand Final 2022?

The Super League Grand Final will take place on Saturday 24th September 2022.

It will kick off at 6pm, a primetime slot for a blockbuster showdown between two elite teams.

The showpiece game is usually staged in October but organisers brought it forward to avoid a clash with players' preparations for the rescheduled Rugby League World Cup.

Super League Grand Final TV coverage

You can watch the game exclusively live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Action channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Channel 4 will be showing a complete replay of the full match one week later at 11:30am on Saturday 1st October.

Super League Grand Final live stream

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Super League Grand Final winners

2021: St Helens

2020: St Helens

2019: St Helens

2018: Wigan Warriors

2017: Leeds Rhinos

2016: Wigan Warriors

2015: Leeds Rhinos

2014: St Helens

2013: Wigan Warriors

2012: Leeds Rhinos

2011: Leeds Rhinos

2010: Wigan Warriors

