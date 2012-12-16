That it will. Her jubilant celebration after overcoming her formidable Chinese opponent Ren Cancan in the final at London's ExCel Arena, has a treasured place in the public's memory. "The number of women who have approached me in the street and told me that I inspired them is overwhelming but also makes me feel so proud.

"I am so honoured that women would look to me as a role model and inspiration and hope that it will help them to achieve their dreams as well."

Her moment

Boxing gold at flyweight, London Olympics

What the commentator said

"Nicola Adams has made history by boxing her way to the first ever women's Olympic boxing title"

Who would be your Sports Personality?

"I would love to see a woman win, so it would be great for Jessica Ennis to be recognised.

