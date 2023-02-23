Along with providing a crucial platform for head coaches to perfect key combinations and tactics ahead of the World Cup later this year, there’s also several trophies up for grabs across the tournament.

With the Guinness Six Nations well and truly under way, England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales are busy battling it out for the top accolade in the Northern Hemisphere.

Aside from the overall title, there’s plenty of rivalry trophies including the oldest in international history - the Calcutta Cup - along with the Millennium cup, Giuseppe Garibaldi cup, Auld Alliance cup and the Doddie Weir cup.

However, one of the most hotly contested accolades in the competition is the Triple Crown. RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the key information you need to know about the prize, including which teams are still in the running for the silverware.

What is the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown prize is only available to the four original home nations - England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales - in any given year of the Guinness Six Nations.

The accolade is awarded to the side who beats all three of the other home nations. So for example, England would need to beat Ireland, Scotland and Wales to scoop the title.

Due to the fewer number of games needed to win to scoop the silverware, there’s been more Triple Crown titles won than the full Grand Slam titles. However, despite being an incredible achievement in its own right, it doesn’t always mean the winner will go on to achieve the overall Six Nations title.

Ireland are the current holders of the Triple Crown after beating England, Scotland and Wales during the 2022 tournament, however they didn’t win the tournament overall - losing out to champions France.

When was the Triple Crown first introduced?

The concept of the prize first originated in the Home Nations Championship, which was the predecessor to the Five Nations in 1910 (following the inclusion of France) and the Six Nations in 2000 (following the inclusion of Italy).

England won the Triple Crown accolade in the very first Home Nations Championship back in 1883, but the title had yet to be coined at the time. The first use of the term was recorded in writing in the Irish Times in 1894 after Ireland had won all their games in the tournament for the first time.

However, it wasn’t until 2006 that there was a physical trophy awarded to the winner of the title, with the Triple Crown previously referred to as ‘The Invisible Cup’. The trophy was commissioned by the Royal Bank of Scotland (the sponsors of the competition at the time) and produced in Edinburgh.

Which nation has won the most Triple Crown titles?

All four nations have each won the Triple Crown title, but England have been the most successful home nation side to scoop the accolade, winning 26 of the titles. The last time they won the Triple Crown was back in 2020, proving most dominant in the 1990s with six wins in 91, 92, 95, 96, 97 and 98.

England are closely followed by Wales, who have claimed the trophy a total of 22 times. With the hugely dominant team scooping six titles between 1969 and 1979, the title holds a special place in Welsh rugby history.

Ireland are currently third place with 12 wins - they were the first holders of the actual trophy in 2006 and were the most recent winners - while Scotland come in last with a total of 10.

Who can win the Triple Crown in the Six Nations 2023?

With England losing against Scotland in the opening weekend and Wales losing to both Ireland and Scotland, the only two teams still left in the running for the Triple Crown are current holders Ireland and Scotland.

However, the two teams aren’t scheduled to meet until the fourth weekend of the tournament, (Sunday 12 March at 3pm) for what will undoubtedly be a gripping showdown.

