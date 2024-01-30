Now matches are scheduled from Friday nights to Sunday evenings, although nothing quite beats the pleasure of settling down to watch the Six Nations on a Saturday afternoon. It was once rugby union's equivalent to the FA Cup final, the only time of the year when your sport would be broadcast live, on the BBC or ITV. It's where many of us first found our love for the game.

What can we expect from the home nations this year? Ireland are the favourites, Wales are backing youth, England are rebuilding and Scotland are making a fresh start with a strong team. But don't take our word for it – listen to the experts.

Because inside this week's special issue of Radio Times magazine, we've spoken to the captains of England, Scotland and Ireland, plus the Wales scrum half. We also hear from England's coach, Steve Borthwick, and a line-up of rugby royalty in the form of ITV's pundits, including such legends as Shane Williams, Brian O'Driscoll, Lawrence Dallaglio and Sir Ian McGeechan. Read our seven-page guide to all the teams, players and matches in this issue.

Stick with the action and the Six Nations will see you through to March. By then we'll be crowning the champions – and just two weeks away from Easter. Let the games begin.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

As Death in Paradise reaches its 100th episode, original star Ben Miller meets the latest detective Ralf Little to talk sun, sea, sand and suspects

Author David Nicholls says TV is the perfect medium for his 2009 page-turner One Day, which is now a 14-part Netflix drama

Speaking to The Radio Times Podcast: Rylan on growing up, reality TV and Claudia Winkleman

