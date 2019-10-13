The game is expected to go ahead despite Rugby World Cup matches being cancelled this weekend due to a typhoon in Japan.

However, host nation Japan have exceeded all expectations and have won all three of their games so far – including a showdown with top dogs Ireland.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Japan v Scotland game on TV and online.

What time is Japan v Scotland?

Japan v Scotland will kick off at 11:45am on Sunday 13th October 2019.

Where is Japan v Scotland?

The game will take place at International Stadium, Yokohama. Capacity: 72,327

How to watch and live stream Japan v Scotland

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

