Organisers would have hoped to see stadiums brimming with fans for the restart, but of course the situation hasn't quite panned out how any of us would have imagined.

However, there will still be elite tier international rugby on display across autumn, and Ireland have it all to play for given the Six Nations table and results.

The Irish are expected to dispatch Italy with confidence, and should they do so, they will draw level with England and France going into a three-way shoot-out on the eventual last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Ireland Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is Ireland v Italy?

Ireland v Italy will kick off at 3:30pm on Saturday 24th October 2020.

What channel is Ireland v Italy?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 2:45pm.

How to live stream Ireland v Italy

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Ireland v Italy on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 3:15pm.

Ireland v Italy team news

Ireland: Jacob Stockdale; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Hugo Keenan; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Will Connors, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson Park, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.

Italy: TBC

Ireland v Italy prediction

Two of Italy's opening three games have ended in defeats to nil, an ominous sign of things to come against Ireland.

They produced a good display to rack up 22 points against pre-tournament hotshots France, but ultimately, they can't match the quality of the other five nations.

Ireland churned out victories over Wales and Scotland before being well beaten by England.

The past is history, however. Without intending great disrespect to Italy, the result here feels like a formality.

Prediction: Ireland win

