Les Bleus have finished inside the top two during the last five editions of the Six Nations, but it could be argued they should have won more than their solitary title in 2022.

Wales enter the lion's den in dire straits. They have lost 12 successive matches, a run stretching back to 2023, and finished last year's tournament clutching the wooden spoon.

Coach Warren Gatland is under growing pressure to steer the ship into calmer waters with a young squad, many of whom are yet to taste victory in a red shirt.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Wales on TV and online.

When is France v Wales?

France v Wales will take place on Friday 31st January 2025.

The game takes place at Stade de France in Paris, France.

What time is France v Wales kick-off?

France v Wales will kick off at 8:15pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is France v Wales on?

France v Wales will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream France v Wales online

France v Wales will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.