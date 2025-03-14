The equation is fairly simple for France: win. Victory would be enough to guarantee finishing above Ireland, regardless of their result in Rome, and it would secure the trophy if England fail to notch up an extraordinary blow-out victory to overturn a minimum +86 points difference swing.

However, should they lose, one of Ireland or England would only need to win their respective match to seize the crown.

Antoine Dupont is injured for France, but Louis Bielle-Biarrey's terrific form still offers France plenty of hope they'll get the job done without much of a fuss. But remember, this is live sport.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Scotland on TV and online.

When is France v Scotland?

France v Scotland will take place on Saturday 15th March 2025.

The game takes place at Stade de France in Paris, France.

What time is France v Scotland kick-off?

France v Scotland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is France v Scotland on?

France v Scotland will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream France v Scotland online

France v Scotland will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

