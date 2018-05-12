But Racing have fought hard to reach the final, and proved their worth with a win over Leinster's closest rivals Munster in the semis.

Find out where to watch the Champions Cup final below.

What time is Leinster vs Racing 92 on TV?

The match kicks off at 4.45pm on Saturday 12th May from the San Memes Stadium in Bilbao.

Where can I watch it?

Coverage will be live on BT Sport 2 and Sky Sports Action from 4pm.