Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow win bronze in the men's 10m synchronised dive

The pair grabbed third place after China and USA – adding to Team GB's medal tally.

Great Britain's men's gymnastic team narrowly miss out on a medal as Louis Smith falls in final routine

Louis Smith, Max Whitlock, Kristian Thomas, Nile Wilson and Brinn Bevan finished fourth with 269.725 points, narrowly losing out to China who took Bronze with 271.122. Louis Smith came off the pommel horse during a particularly complicated move.

Ed Ling takes home the bronze for Team GB in trap shooting

The Taunton farmer beat Czech David Kostelecky 13-9, earning Team GB its third medal of 2016.

Host country Brazil claims first gold medal of the Games

Rafaela Silva triumphed in the women's 57kg judo, beating world number one Sumiya Dorjsuren of Mongolia by Waza-ari.

Australia beat New Zealand to win the first-ever women's rugby sevens gold

Great Britain narrowly missed out on third place after losing 33-10 to Canada.

Irish boxer Paddy Barnes suffered shock defeat by Spain's Samuel Carmona

The double Olympic medal holder lost out in the final three minutes, blaming weight problems for his defeat.

Hungarian Katinka Hosszu became Rio 2016's first multiple champion

She won gold in the 100m backstroke gold, having already scooped the 400m individual medley title.

Controversial swimmer Yulia Efimova took silver in the women's 100m breaststroke

The Russian athlete, who was banned for 16 months in 2013 after testing positive for steroids, was booed loudly at the start of the race and was eventually beaten by USA's Lilly King.

A second female cyclist crashes ahead of track competition

Melissa Hoskins taken to hospital after team pursuit training crash https://t.co/P4M752xWvX (Pic:AP) #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/Driwn8MmGs — ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) August 8, 2016

The day after Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten survived a terrible crash in the women's road race, Australian track cyclist Melissa Hoskins was taken to hospital after some riders clipped wheels during the team pursuit practice. She was placed in a back brace as a precaution, but luckily received no broken bones.