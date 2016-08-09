Goodfellow's mum Sharon expressed her surprise at the decision, replying, "is this for real?" when seeing the photos.

@roganthomson Is this for real? — Sharon Goodfellow (@goodfellowshar1) August 8, 2016

@suttonnick I am very surprised by this photo. Is it for real? I am Dan's mum — Sharon Goodfellow (@goodfellowshar1) August 8, 2016

She wasn't the only one to call out the papers: BBC presenter Gabby Logan tweeted the Times saying, "You can do better than this," while BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey also challenged the coverage.

The Sports Editor of the Times replied to Logan, saying that it would be changed in later editions, explaining, "A bit of leeway for how close to deadline we are trying to get these Olympic papers out though!"

More like this

He also pointed out that the BBC too aren't always squeaky clean.

Both medal winners had their moment with Clare Balding, however.

This morning, 'Where's Daniel Goodfellow' began trending on Twitter.

Advertisement

Well, the good news is, we've found them! Congrats Dan and Tom.