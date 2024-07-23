During the parade of nations, one – or sometimes two – athletes from each country has the honour bestowed upon them of being their nation’s designated flag bearer.

Each flag bearer is tasked with walking at the front of their country’s delegation while holding, and waving, a large flag of their respective country.

The first Summer Olympic Games to feature an opening ceremony and parade of nations was London 1908, with cricketer Kynaston Studd acting as the flag bearer for Team GB that year.

A host of athletes, both male and female, from across the spectrum have since joined him on the list of Team GB flag bearers, including figure skater Mollie Phillips who became the first woman to lead out her national team at any Olympic Games when she did so at the 1932 Winter Olympics in New York.

If you’re wondering who is carrying the flag for Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony this summer, RadioTimes.com has you covered.

Who are the Team GB flag bearers at the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony?

The Team GB flag bearers at the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony are yet to be confirmed, however two names have emerged as top contenders.

A report from The Times suggest Tom Daley and Helen Glover are in line for the great honour of leading the Team GB contingent.

While the flag bearers are formally chosen by the British Olympic Association, each sport involved in Team GB is asked to nominate one of their own competitors to produce a shortlist, which is then voted on.

The chosen flag bearer or flag bearers also receives a certificate to commemorate their selection.

Whoever leads the team in 2024 will follow sailor Hannah Mills and rower Moe Sbihi, who carried the Union Jack at Tokyo 2020, while tennis player Sir Andy Murray did so at Rio 2016.

GB cyclist Sir Chris Hoy was Britain's flag bearer at London 2012, with swimmer Mark Foster (Beijing 2008), judoka Kate Howey (Athens 2004) and rower Sir Matthew Pinsent (Sydney 2000) preceding him.

At the end of the last millennium, rower Sir Steve Redgrave became the only Brit to carry the flag more than once at a Summer Olympic Games, doing so at both Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996.

