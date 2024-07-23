The Olympics 2024 opening ceremony promises to be like no other, with France opting to ditch the usual stadium display. Instead, athletes and performers will be gliding on the river Seine.

RadioTimes.com brings you the date and timings you need to know for the Olympics opening ceremony in 2024.

When is the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony?

The Olympics 2024 opening ceremony will take place on Friday 26th July 2024.

What time is the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony?

The Olympics 2024 opening ceremony will get under way at around 6:30pm UK time, which is 7:30pm local time in Paris, France.

How long is the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony?

The Olympics 2024 opening ceremony promises to be a grand spectacle and it could last up to four hours.

The 7:30pm local time start will allow the ceremony to showcase Paris as the sun is setting in France's capital.

There will also be several artistic performances for viewers to enjoy.

Where is the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony taking place?

The Olympics 2024 opening ceremony will be held on the river Seine in what Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet is promising to be the largest-ever event.

Opening ceremonies are usually held in the main stadium of the host country, but France have opted for something a little different as they host the summer Olympics for the first time since 1924.

Thousands of the world’s best athletes will travel down the Seine through Paris for a few miles toward the Eiffel Tower in front of over 500,000 live spectators from around the globe.

They will head from east to west across Paris and pass some of the city's most famous landmarks including Notre-Dame de Paris, the Louvre, the Pont des Arts and the Musée d'Orsay.

When asked about the ceremony, Paris 2024 President Estanguet said: "We are delighted to have an opening ceremony that illustrates the meeting between sport and the city in the most beautiful way. With the natural light of the setting sun, the event will be even more sublime, with a truly poetic dimension, inviting both athletes and the public to appreciate the natural beauty of the City of Light."

